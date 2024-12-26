Sonic The Hedgehog 3 North America Box Office: Paramount's animated film gets love on Christmas; set for USD 200 million plus full run

Sonic The Hedgehog 3, directed by Jeff Fowler and starring Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves, and others, continues showing solid trends at the box office. The animated movie has found a significant audience on Christmas Day and is set for a long run.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 collects USD 10.4 million on Christmas Day

Co-produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 opened by grossing USD 62 million in the first weekend in North America. It further collected USD 15.69 million in the next two days. Additionally, the movie added USD 10.4 million to the tally on Christmas Day and took the total cume to USD 88 million at the North American box office. The animated movie will keep enjoying phenomenal trends till the New Year due to the festive mood and holidays.

As per trends, It is heading for USD 100 million very soon and is expected to collect USD 130 million by the end of its 2nd weekend in North America.

Sonic Hedgehog 3 targets USD 200 million in full run

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 performs better than Mufasa: The Lion King in domestic markets. Taking about the franchise alone, the threequel scored better than Sonic The Hedgehog, the first installment of the franchise. The 2020 film collected USD 58 million in its opening weekend. The recently released film, however, couldn't surpass the earnings of Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The 2022 movie fetched USD 72.1 million in the first weekend.

It will be interesting to see how Paramount's animated flick performs in the 2nd and 3rd week. If it manages to maintain a solid run in the coming weeks, the movie will comfortably collect over USD 200 million in its full run at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

