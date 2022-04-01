SS Rajamouli's RRR First Week Box Office; Emerges Second Biggest Grosser in India zooming ahead of Dangal

RRR concluded its first week at the Indian box office with Rs. 527 crores, making it the second-biggest grosser ever in the country. The collections on Thursday were Rs. 33 crores approx, dropping around 15 per cent from Wednesday. It overtook Dangal (Rs. 511 crores) yesterday and now only stands behind Baahubali 2 (Rs. 1348 crores). This will be the final resting place of the film as it is not going to reach the Baahubali 2 numbers, but what it can do is bridge the gap between the number one and two positions which until now was more than Rs. 800 crores. After the decline it faced in business on Wednesday , Rs. 1000 crores is mostly out of realms of possibilities but it can still reach around Rs. 900 crores if it records some strong holds.

The box office collections of RRR at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 134 crores

Saturday - Rs. 100 crores

Sunday - Rs. 114 crores

Monday - Rs. 57 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 49 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 40 crores

Thursday - Rs. 33 crores

Total - Rs. 527 crores

There were drops in Telugu states on Tuesday and Wednesday but the business seems to have stabilised on Thursday, with film recording a normal 15 per cent drop on Thursday. With the festive weekend ahead, it should make big gains in the next three days. The first week collections in Telugu states are Rs. 244 crores approx, earning Rs. 168 crores share. By Sunday it will be nearing Rs. 300 crores and sometime next week will top Baahubali 2 in the region. The film doubled the first-week record in Nizam thanks to the abnormally high ticket prices but that also kept the repeat business away as the occupancies in weekdays were quite ordinary. The ticket prices return to somewhat normal on Monday, which is still higher than the audience in the territory is used to, it will be interesting to see if that makes any difference in occupancy levels.

The territorial breakdown for weekend collections of RRR at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 101.50 crores (Rs. 65.50 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 41.50 crores (Rs. 33.10 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 101 crores (Rs. 69.40 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 244 crores (Rs. 168 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 52.50 crores (Rs. 26.75 crores share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 45.50 crores (Rs. 21.50 crores share)

Kerala - Rs. 17 crores (Rs. 7.25 crores share)

North India - Rs. 168 crores (Rs. 74.50 crores share)

Total - Rs. 527 crores (Rs. 298 crores share)