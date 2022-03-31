SS Rajamouli's RRR Wednesday Box Office; Hindi version steady, Telugu drops

RRR continues to record big numbers at the box office but the collections in Telugu states are dropping fast. The overall number was still strong for a Wednesday at all India level, but the Rs. 1000 crores final is off the books unless it makes some miraculous gains in the second weekend. The film grossed Rs. 40 crores approx on its day six, dropping around 18 per cent off Tuesday. The total for the film has reached Rs. 495 crores approx through Wednesday and will be crossing Rs. 500 crores today. In fact, by the time you are reading this, it has already crossed the number.

The box office collections of RRR at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 134 crores

Saturday - Rs. 100 crores

Sunday - Rs. 114 crores

Monday - Rs. 58 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 49 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 40 crores

Total - Rs. 495 crores

Telugu states are dropping fast for the movie, with over 25 per cent drop on Wednesday. Now, this has been the case for almost all major films in Telugu states for a year now whether it was Pushpa or Bheemla Nayak, but in those cases, the reports were on the mixed side while here the talk is generally positive. The reason behind big drops here could be the abnormally hiked ticket prices, which are keeping the repeat viewing business at bay. The film will be hoping to get stabilised on Thursday and not record another decline. The numbers are still coming at record levels but that’s because of high ticket prices while the footfalls are not even close to the record numbers.

In Nizam, the film grossed Rs. 7 crores on Wednesday, which is higher than Rs. 5.94 crores of Baahubali 2 on the same day, but the admits are barely one-third. The overall collections in the territory are at Rs. 95 crores so far, less than Rs. 20 crores shy of Baahubali 2 final, while the admits have barely reached 50 lakhs as compared to 1.45 crores final of Baahubali 2.