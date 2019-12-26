Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker US Box Office: JJ Abrams film registers 2nd best Christmas number of all time

The negative criticism can't rain on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's parade as the J.J. Abrams directorial registered a bumper Christmas Day number. Read below to know how much Episode IX earned on December 25, 2019.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the last big-ticket film of Hollywood in 2019. There was a lot riding on Episode IX as it marked the final installment in the beloved Skywalker saga. We would come to know what happens to characters like Kylo Ren, Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron and who would ultimately win between The First Order and The Resistance. However, when the J.J. Abrams directorial did release, it was met with mostly negative criticism from critics and fans alike.

However, it seems as though the negative criticism is not raining on The Rise of Skywalker's parade as the film registered the second-best Christmas Day numbers of all time at the US box-office. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Daisy Ridley starrer earned an impressive $35 million, trailing just behind The Force Awakens (2015, $49.3 million). These are indeed some impressive numbers for a film that isn't getting the best of reviews. The global box-office collection is said to have successfully surpassed the $500 million mark.

It will be interesting to see what the lifetime collections will be for Episode IX. While The Force Awakens registered a staggering $2.068 billion, The Last Jedi (2017) earned $1.333 billion. Disney has had a terrific run at the box-office in 2019 as six of their films have entered the prestigious $1 billion club. It won't be wrong to say that The Rise of Skywalker could be the seventh staple if the current figures are anything to go by.

