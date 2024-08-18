The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2 has recorded a historic trend at the box office in its 4-day extended opening weekend. The film went on an overdrive on Sunday, with estimates indicating collections in the range of Rs 54.00 crore to 55.00 crore, taking the total collections to Rs 191 crore. After opening around the Rs 61 crore mark on Independence Day (including previews), Stree 2 scored Rs 31 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 44 crore on Saturday, and finally, peaked at Rs 55 crore on Sunday.

The film is on a historic run, trending better than some of the biggest blockbusters of the modern era. Over the last 3 days, there has been an increase in the showcasing of Stree 2 in the multiplexes, as the other two releases – Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa – didn’t get enough patronage from the audience. Stree 2 will benefit further by the partial holiday on account on Raksha Bandhan on Monday, and the 5-day total is expected to be around the Rs 230 crore mark. The horror comedy has over-performed in the mass belts too by putting up housefull board all across the nation, especially North and Central India, followed by Mumbai and Kolkata.

With this trend, anything can happen and as of today, it has a strong chance to enter the Rs 500 crore club, however, it’s the hold on Tuesday, which will give us an idea on the long-run potential. Stree 2 is a mid-sized film devoid of superstars, and the historic success is a result of many factors coming together – right from the strong pre-release assets, to the love in the audience for the first part, the popularity of Shraddha Kapoor and the credibility brought to the table by an actor like Rajkummar Rao.

Stree 2 has scored all-time record at several locations, which includes MovieMax chain, where the film has scored the biggest ever single-day total of all time surpassing Animal. The top 3 national chains – PVRInox & Cinepolis - have also gone on overdrive through the 4-day period, collecting close to Rs 100 crore.

The Shraddha and Rajkummar film is among the biggest blockbusters of Hindi Cinema, as the costs are around the Rs 120 crore mark (including print and publicity) and the final revenues from all sources are easily expected to be at all time blockbuster levels. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

