EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2 actor Shraddha Kapoor reveals her go-to shopping stop is Ajio because of THIS reason, quips ‘I like getting a good deal’

Shraddha Kapoor’s fashion game is on point and if you are also wondering what helps her be at the top of it, then the actress has herself admitted that the credit goes to Ajio. While speaking exclusively to us, the Stree 2 actress revealed why this fashion brand is her favorite and always makes her look the best.

Kapoor recently appeared at Ajio presents Pinkvilla Masterclass where the actress was asked about her go-to fashion place. Shraddha was quick to share, “I don't know how believable it's going to sound to all of you but I always like getting a good deal on anything - be it clothing, be it shoes, or be it bags. I like a good deal on it so I have to say that trust me guys you get really fabulous prices on Ajio and my go-to place is (indeed) Ajio.”

The 37-year-old further shared how she’d always choose comfort over anything when it comes to fashion. Shraddha continued, “I don't know if people have seen me, they also say that I dress so simply and wear a 500 rupees kurta and all of that. That is actually something part of me. Not a fashion icon (but) I'm all about comfort and simplicity.”

When asked which is her favorite shopping destination, the Aashiqui 2 actress named Fashion Street and Sarojini Nagar as her list toppers. “As I said, wherever you get a good deal, it's always good to shop,” Shraddha Kapoor added.

Advertisement

Watch here:

On the work front, Shraddha will soon be seen in the much-awaited sequel of her movie Stree. Also starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles, Stree 2 is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. This horror comedy will hit the theatres on August 15th, 2024.

With the trendiest, freshest, and most unique styles from across India and the world, AJIO helps you express your personal style fearlessly, and with a confidence and optimism that cannot be easily shaken. Login to Ajio.com and revolutionize fashion for yourself and the world to applaud.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2 actor Shraddha Kapoor hails the audience as ‘Kings and queens’; Rajkummar Rao wishes to absorb ONLY constructive feedback