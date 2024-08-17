Stree 2 Day 3 Box Office Trend: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film aims at another big day; Enters 100 crore club

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2 is rewriting the box office game as the film is turning out to be an unstoppable beast in its theatrical run. According to early trends, the Amar Kaushik directorial is looking to collect in the North of Rs 41 crore on the third day, taking the total collections (including paid previews) around the Rs 133 crore mark. The film has shown a jump of 35 percent over Friday, and this consolidates its spot for a long run at the box office.

The film is doing well all across the board, right from the single screens to the multiplexes, right from North to South, East to West – and is the first blockbuster of 2024. With a clean run and strong word of mouth, the film is looking to enter the Rs 400 crore club in Hindi by the end of its run, and with a dearth of films through the year, there is also a possibility of it to over-index over the coming few weeks.

Multiple factors have come together for the humongous success of Stree 2 - from the popularity of the franchise to the horror-comedy genre, the star-power of Shraddha Kapoor, and the credibility in acting brought in Rajkummar Rao. The top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – have collected approximately Rs 65 crore in 3 days (including paid previews), contributing 48 percent to the total business.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film will score another strong number on Sunday, and hit the Rs 180 crore mark in 4 days flat, and aim to be around the Rs 210 crore mark in 5 days. The weekend alone has locked the blockbuster tag, and the coming few weeks will even push the film towards the all-time blockbuster mark, as the costs are low ensuring a terrific return on investment for producers, Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios. In-fact, Stree 2 will end up being the biggest success story in the post pandemic world. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

