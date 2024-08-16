The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2 has shown a strong-hold in collections on the second day, with trends indicating numbers in the range of Rs 29.00 crore to Rs 31.00 crore. The film is flirting with the Rs 30 crore mark on the second day, and the night shows will decide the final outcome of the film. The two-day total of Stree 2 (including previews) stands around the Rs 90.50 crore mark, and the film is set to enter the Rs 100 crore club in 3 and a half days flat. The national chains are looking to collect around Rs 15.00 crore nett on Friday, as compared to the Rs 25.00 crore nett on Thursday.

The Amar Kaushik directorial with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao has done outstanding business all across the board, be it the single screens or the multiplexes, and is set to be the first blockbuster of Hindi Cinema in 2024. Stree 2 is coming off the huge Independence Day business, and to show such holds after a national holiday is commendable to say the least. The four-day weekend of Stree 2 is expected to be in the range of Rs 170 crore and the horror comedy is poised to hit the Rs 200 crore mark by Monday, which is also a partial holiday on account of Raksha Bandhan.

Stree 2 faced capacity issues on the opening day, and that has resulted in a strong overflow of audience on Friday as well, which is a non-holiday. The film has found unanimous appreciation and sky is the limit as far as the lifetime business of Stree 2 is concerned. There are several numbers being discussed and its futile to predict a number as anything can happen and we will get to know the trajectory only on Tuesday, once the film scapes through the holiday period.

Advertisement

These are simply historic numbers for a mid-budget film, and will surely motivate a lot of filmmakers to emphasize on commercial format of story-telling. It’s still too early to put out an accurate estimate, but the above range seems ideal as on the data set received at 6 PM, though a horror comedy can always overpeform towards the late-night shows and spring magic. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Note: These are estimates based on trend till 6 PM, and the site shall be updated with actuals by August 17.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 Box Office Collections: Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao film rakes in 80 crore at worldwide box office on its first day