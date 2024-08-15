The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2 has set the box office on fire as the film went on an overdrive on the opening day. According to early estimates, Stree 2 is looking to collect in the range of Rs 41.50 to 43.50 crore on Independence Day, with top 3 national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, contributing 55 percent to the total business with collections of Rs 22.00 crore. The film is running at optimum numbers all across the board, and faced capacity issues at several places.

There is a phenomenal demand for Stree 2 among the cinema-going audience, and the film is looking to make the most of this extended 5-day holiday period. Taking the Rs 8.50 crore of paid previews in account, the opening day total of this Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film stands in the vicinity of Rs 51 crore, which is an unimaginable number for a mid-sized horror comedy, devoid of superstars. One must note that these numbers have come with a 3-way box office clash with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, and a solo release would have pushed the day-one biz even higher.

There will be a big overflow of audience for Stree 2 over the next few days, and the film is looking at a historic 5-day opening weekend in the range of Rs 160 to Rs 175 crore. The early reports of Stree 2 are extremely positive, and this should ensure a long run for the film for at-least a month. The film is doing well all across the board, be it the multiplexes or the single screens, and there is a demand for more shows from the audience.

Stree 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection

Paid Preview: Rs 8.50 crore

Thursday: Rs 42.50 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 51 crore

A month back, the most optimistic predictions were Stree 2 were around the Rs 30 crore mark, but the film has managed to surpass all the expectations and score a number that has come as a pleasant surprise for the industry and cine-goers. With this hype and a positive talk, the film could go anywhere from here. As they say – Woh Stree Hai, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti.

Note: These are numbers based on early trends from our tracking. The final could be higher or lower and we shall duly update the same by August 16.

