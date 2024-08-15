Stree 2 Box Office Vibe: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led film is ready to touch the sky

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The sequel to 2018 horror-comedy Stree and 5th part of Maddock Supernatural Universe has released on August 15 i.e. Independence Day with huge expectations. Despite its clash with two biggies i.e. Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, it's expected to record huge massive numbers at the box office.

When Stree released in 2018, it turned out to be one of the most appreciated horror comedies of Bollywood. Stree 2 promised to surpass the entertainment when its trailer released and the film keeps its promise. From the word go, Stree 2 delivers abundance of entertainment to the audience. The combination of horror and comedy does the trick yet again as the film successfully makes you swing between feeling scared and laughing out loud.

The characters get more interesting and the performances manage to hold your attention. Not just Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, even Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana make sure to give you a wholesome experience. Dialogues are witty and will be received with thunderous response. Moreover, there are exciting cameos which make the future of the cinematic universe even more exciting. Only if the music and the climax was better it would've been an entirely different experience.

Nevertheless, with so many factors going by its side, the film will be unstoppable at the box office. The advance booking trends are suggesting a bumper start and with good word of mouth, it will only get better. There are holidays like Rakshabandhan and Janamashtmi in coming days which will boost the film’s business and no big release in the upcoming weeks will help the film cater to maximum audience.

Overall, sky is the limit for Stree 2 but a Rs 400 plus lifetime business doesn't look tough for the film now despite a three way clash at the box office. There's an outside chance of it hitting even Rs 500 crore mark before its finish which will make Maddock Supernatural Universe one of the hottest cinematic universes in India.

