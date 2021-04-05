Sulthan Opening Weekend Box Office: Karthi collects Rs 13 crore in TN, and Rs 20 crore across India

Sulthan records the biggest opening weekend gross for Karthi in Tamil Nadu by surpassing Kadaikutty Singam, Kaithi, Theeran and Dev. Detailed box office analysis.

Sulthan, fronted by Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna has recorded a solid weekend at the box-office in Tamil Nadu. The action-packed entertainer has raked in Rs 4.5 crore (Gross) on its third day taking the opening weekend total to Rs 13 crore, which is the highest till date for the leading hero, Karthi, by surpassing the weekend biz of Kadaikutty Singam (Rs 11 crore), Kaithi (Rs 10.80 crore), Theeran (Rs 10.35 crore) and Dev (Rs 7.15 crore). What makes this a commendable feat is the fact that Sulthan has emerged a record opener for Karthi despite the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

The film has stood it’s ground tall in the B and C centres, where the audience feedback is on the positive side. The jump in collections on Sunday suggests that Sulthan is set for a steady run at the box-office and emerge a plus venture for the distributor, though it all boils down to the crucial Monday test at the box-office. The collections of film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were average at best through the weekend as it grossed Rs 6 crore from the state through it’s three-day run at the box-office. Kerala, Karnataka and rest of India has raked in approximate figure of Rs 1.60 crore through the weekend.

The all India opening weekend collection of Sulthan is Rs 20.60 crore, which is again the highest ever for Karthi till date. It has been a dry run at the Tamil Nadu box-office ever since the release of Master, however, Sulthan has pumped in some sort of positivity in the trade and given confidence to the producers that audience is stepping out to watch the film. The figures are second biggest in Tamil Nadu over the last one year, with Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master being at the top of the list, by a huge margin.

Territorial Break Down of Sulthan:

Tamil Nadu: Rs 13 crore

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 6 crore

Rest of India: Rs 1.60 crore

Total: Rs 20.60 crore

