Sulthan Day Two Box Office: Karthi’s film continues with a steady run, collects 3.5 crore in TN

The dry spell at the box office in Tamil Nadu has come to an end with the release of Karthi’s much-awaited action-packed entertainer, Sulthan. After recording the career-best opening for the actor, the film was rock-steady on its second day as it has raked in a gross of Rs 3.5 crore in Tamil Nadu, taking the two-day total collection to Rs 8.5 crore gross. It’s the routine day one to day two drop for the film, and the biz should escalate today, to put up a health weekend upwards of Rs 12 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Sulthan will be the second biggest weekend at the Tamil Nadu box-office over the last one year after the Pongal release, Master, fronted by Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The two-day biz is good, however, it's still a long way to go for the film and the hold in collections of Monday, followed by a steady trend through the week is crucial to emerge a plus venture for the distributors. The audience response is fairly positive and the film might sail through at the box office in the long run.

The net collection of Sulthan on it’s second day is Rs 3 crore, taking the two-day net total to 7.25 crore plus. In terms of Tamil Nadu share, the film has collected a distributor share upward of Rs 4 crore, which is a good figure for a film fronted by Karthi that too in the midst of Covid-scare. The film has grossed 99 lakh in Chennai with the day one: day two bifurcation being 55 lakh: 44 lakh. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film raked in a gross of Rs 2 crore, taking the total to 4.5 crore. The aggregate two-day gross of Tamil Nadu and AP TS is Rs 13, whereas the all-India gross (including Kerala, Karnataka and North India) should be in the range of Rs 14.20 crore.

The film is recording good footfalls in the B and C centers of Tamil Nadu, due to the mass appeal of this action-packed drama. It is well on its course to record the biggest weekend till date for Karthi in Tamil Nadu, despite the pandemic.

Sulthan Two Box-Office Break Down (Gross):

Tamil Nadu: Rs 8.50 crore plus

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 4.50 crore

Kerala: Rs 47 lakh

Karnataka: Rs 48 lakh

ROI: Rs 25 lakh

Total: Rs 14.20 crore (estimate)

