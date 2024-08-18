Sylvester Stallone Starts A New Crime Empire In Tulsa King Season 2 After His Previous Arrest; Watch Trailer

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for Tulsa King Season 2. The new trailer features a song called Get By by country star Jelly Roll, who will also make a cameo in the season.

Sylvester Stallone stars as Dwight Manfredi, a former mob boss who starts a new crime empire in Oklahoma. In the trailer, Stallone's character says, “Nothing resolves a conflict like a good smack in the chops.” Stallone also boldly claims, "Tulsa belongs to me now. I don’t answer to any man,” setting up a tense season as he and his crew defend their turf against the Kansas City mob and a powerful local businessman.

Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, September 15. In this season, Dwight and his team work to expand and protect their growing empire in Tulsa. However, they face challenges from the Kansas City mob and a powerful local businessman. Dwight also has unresolved issues back in New York.

The show is produced by 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios. It is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan and written by Terence Winter, with Craig Zisk joining as a director this season. Although there were delays and behind-the-scenes issues, including Winter stepping down and later returning as lead writer, the show is set to continue strong.

At the end of season 1, Dwight discovered that his 25-year prison sentence was to cover for Chickie (Domenick Lombardozzi). Dwight confronted Chickie and sent him back to New York. He also dealt with rival gang leader Caolan Waltrip (Ritchie Coster), who died in a bar fight. However, Dwight’s fate was left uncertain when ATF agents arrested him at his bar’s grand opening, thanks to a tip-off from FBI agent Stacy.

Advertisement

Season 2 picks up with Dwight and his crew expanding and protecting their empire. They face threats from both the Kansas City mob and a local businessman.

The cast includes Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, and Tatiana Zappardino, with new additions Neal McDonough and Rich Ting. Filming took place in Oklahoma and Atlanta. The first trailer for season 2 was released on June 26, 2024, and the new season will premiere on Paramount+ on September 15, 2024, in the U.S. and Canada, and on September 16 internationally.

ALSO READ: Who Is Yerin Ha? All We Know About Actress Set To Play Benedict’s Love Interest in Bridgerton Season 4