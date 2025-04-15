Tamil Nadu Box Office Comparison First 5 Days: Good Bad Ugly vs Vidaamuyarchi, The GOAT, Vettaiyan

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, which hit theaters on April 10, is turning out to be a sensational box office winner and is already being called a career-defining film for the star. Right from Day 1, the film's performance has been rock-solid and continues to draw crowds in huge numbers across Tamil Nadu. Let’s start comparing the film with other recent major releases in Tamil Nadu, including Ajith's very own Vidaamuyarchi, Vijay's The GOAT, and Rajnikanth's Vettaiyan.

Good Bad Ugly opened with an impressive Rs 28 crore on Day 1, which was slightly behind Vijay’s The GOAT (Rs 30 crore) but higher than Ajith’s own Vidaamuyarchi (Rs 25.5 crore). On Day 2, however, the film saw a dip with Rs 14.5 crore, trailing behind The GOAT (Rs 21 crore) and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan (Rs 16.5 crore). By Day 3, Good Bad Ugly picked up steam again and collected Rs 18.5 crore. Though it didn’t surpass The GOAT (Rs 27 crore), the momentum continued. Day 4 saw another strong performance with Rs 23.5 crore, though The GOAT stayed slightly ahead at Rs 27.25 crore.

The real surprise came on Day 5, when Good Bad Ugly pulled off a stunning move and outperformed all its rivals. While The GOAT brought in Rs 13.30 crore and Vettaiyan settled at Rs 3 crore, Good Bad Ugly soared with a collection of Rs 16 crore, marking its best single-day advantage in the competition. Of course, that could be attributed to the Ambedkar Jayanthi holiday for sure.

Here’s the 5-day comparison:

Day Good Bad Ugly Vidaamuyarchi The GOAT Vettaiyan Day 1 Rs 28 crore Rs 25.5 crore Rs 30 crore Rs 19.75 crore Day 2 Rs 14.5 crore Rs 10 crore Rs 21 crore Rs 16.50 crore Day 3 Rs 18.5 crore Rs 13 crore Rs 27 crore Rs 18 crore Day 4 Rs 23.5 crore Rs 12.5 crore Rs 27.25 crore Rs 15.75 crore Day 5 Rs 16 crore Rs 3.5 crore Rs 13.30 crore Rs 3 crore Total Rs 100.5 crore Rs 64.50 crore Rs 118.55 crore Rs 73 crore

With Rs 100.5 crore in just five days, Good Bad Ugly has become Ajith Kumar’s third Rs 100 crore grosser in Tamil Nadu. The film is trending strongly and is on track to become his highest-grossing film. Day 6 collections are expected to be around Rs 6 crore, and the worldwide total stands at a tentative Rs 173 crore. Watch this space for more interesting analysis and updates on Good Bad Ugly's performance further at the box office.

