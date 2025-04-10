Good Bad Ugly Movie Review: Ajith Kumar starrer is a fun and stylish entertainer that is tailor-made for his ardent fans

The Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly is finally in theaters on April 10, 2025. The film directed by Adhik Ravichandran is the superstar’s second cinematic outing this year after Vidaamuyarchi.

With Trisha Krishnan in the female lead, the film has opened to colossal fervor from AK fans. So, here is the Pinkvilla review to let you decide whether the movie is worth a watch or not!

Advertisement

The Plot:

Good Bad Ugly focuses on the story of AK, alias Red Dragon, a notorious crime boss. After his wife parts ways with him and their son, the man surrenders to his crimes and faces legal punishments.

Serving years inside the prison, the man gets released on his son’s 18th birthday. However, soon it is revealed that his son has been arrested in a drug case and for killing his girlfriend. With AK unable to understand the truth behind all this, he decides to go back to his former self as Red Dragon to capture the people who have trapped his son.

The rest of the film focuses on how AK manages to capture the conspirators against his son and how he would put an end to them.

The Good:

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is nothing more than a “one-man show” by the superstar. The film, which heavily relies on the stature of AK as a big star, applies itself to become this fun and crazy entertainer that would be loved by fans from start to end.

Advertisement

The film’s director, Adhik Ravichandran, is widely known for being an Ajith Kumar fanboy and it is evident. Taking us back in time to several nostalgic moments from Ajith Kumar’s filmography, Adhik has easily managed to present his hero in such a manner that people would surely hoot and cheer.

The movie’s technical side is aided by artists like Abinandhan Ramanujam and Vijay Velukutty with their cinematography and editing, respectively. However, it was GV Prakash Kumar who made a blast in theaters with his skills as a music director, hitting the right notes for a massive fun entertainer.

The Bad:

While Ajith Kumar steals the show completely, appearing in a character that is reminiscent of his vintage performances, it felt forced to see him paired up with Trisha Krishnan once again. Failing to create a rapport with her in this venture, the film felt dragged in their characters’ connection and chemistry.

Advertisement

However, various other characters, including the ones played by Arjun Das and Priya Prakash Varrier, surely made up for the same, giving us entertaining moments.

Good Bad Ugly is deep in style and swag but does not tap much into the emotions of family relations, which is surely meant to favor the film for its fun nature. Additionally, the film did not present an outstanding or profound story, which is apt for the rational runtime the film has.

The Performances:

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, has the superstar in the wildest character, making him crucial for the film. His portrayal of AK, alias Red Dragon, reminded us of his former days, the ones that made him have such a huge fan base over the years, similar to his counterpart.

Additionally, Arjun Das, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, and many more have managed to stay with you as memorable characters in this film.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer for Good Bad Ugly:

The Verdict

Good Bad Ugly, as mentioned above, is a complete, fun entertainer packed with crazy elements. GBU is tailor-made for Ajith fans with style and swag, meant to be watched on the big screens without fail.

If you would love to watch such a treat from AK, then surely hit the theaters near you. NB: Thalapathy Vijay fans can look out for a surprise by Ajith in the film’s interval scene.

ALSO READ: Good Bad Ugly LIVE Updates: Audience response, box office, early reviews and more about Ajith Kumar's film