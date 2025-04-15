Box Office: Good Bad Ugly sells over 20 lakh tickets on BookMyShow, becomes top-selling Kollywood film of 2025

The Tamil movie Good Bad Ugly, released on April 10th and starring Superstar Ajith Kumar, has celebrated blockbuster success. From the very first day, the movie has been performing well and showing no signs of stopping. Not only are the collections impressive, but they are also breaking records. The movie has sold 20 lakh tickets on BookMyShow, making it the top-selling Kollywood film of 2025.

Advertisement

Early this year, Superstar Ajith missed this feat with his February release, Vidaamuyarchi, but has fulfilled it with his second movie of the year, Good Bad Ugly. In addition to the box office success, speeches from the event have gone viral. One notable speech came from Sunil, who played Baby Tyson. Recalling his experience, Sunil shared, "Once Ajith told me that while I was going for a run, my father would also come. He himself drove the car at 4 am. We walked about 9 kilometers. Then, as there was a shooting in Miyapur, we drove for an hour and a half and went there. There is a lot to learn from Ajith."

Adding more, he articulated, "The way the interval fight scene was done in a single take with 27 actors was amazing. Even though it was a reentry shoot, Ajith did it himself without any dupes. He is truly a legend. I wish God to bless him even more." In honor of this success, blockbuster celebrations were held, with Sunil also commenting, “Ajith’s energy is extraordinary. I was really surprised by his simplicity.”

Advertisement

Even on the first Tuesday after its release, the collections are going strong, and it’s clear that the summer holiday season has worked in Ajith's favor, as schools and colleges are on break, and the film continues to shine. As we speak, Good Bad Ugly races past Rs 170 crores worldwide gross comfortably, and with no competition around, the film might mint more big numbers in the coming days.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan vs Good Bad Ugly Opening Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Mohanlal's historic blockbuster enjoys BIG lead over Ajith Kumar's movie