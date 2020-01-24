Tanhaji Box Office Collection Week 2: Ajay Devgn starrer mints Rs 77 cr; To enter 200 cr club this weekend
Tanhaji Box Office Report: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been ruling the box office for two weeks now. Released alongside Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, the Ajay Devgn starrer has collected a total box office collection of Rs 192.28 crore. The collections are up until Day 14, Thursday, thus drawing a curtain on the movie's week two at the box office. The movie has performed brilliantly during its second week, collection Rs 77 crore. Although it noticed a huge drop from day 10, Sunday's collection of Rs 21.50 crore to Rs 8.5 crore on day 11, Monday, Tanhaji saw a consistent collection during the weekdays of week 2.
In comparison to Tanhaji's week one collection, Box Office India reports Tanhaji witnessed just a 34 percent drop in week 2. The drop was evident due to the lack of holidays in the second week as compared to the first week. The movie could face an impact this weekend for there are two movies releasing this weekend: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut's Panga. However, this is not going to stop the period drama from entering the 200-crore club.
Check out the week two breakdown of Tanhaji below:
Friday, Day 8 - Rs 9.75 crore
Saturday, Day 9 - Rs 16crore
Sunday, Day 10 - Rs 21.50 crore
Monday, Day 11 - Rs 8.25 crore
Tuesday, Day 12 - Rs 7.50 crore
Wednesday, Day 13 - Rs 7.25 crore
Thursday, Day 14 - Rs 6.75 crore
Second Week total - Rs 77 crore
Total Tanhaji Box Office Collection - Rs 192.28 crore
