Tanhaji Box Office Collection Week 2: Ajay Devgn starrer mints Rs 77 cr; To enter 200 cr club this weekend

Tanhaji Box Office Collection Week 2: Ajay Devgn - Saif Ali Khan starrer is on the verge of entering the 200 crore club. With a second week collection of Rs 77 crore, Tanhaji has collected Rs 192.28 crore.

Tanhaji Box Office Report: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been ruling the box office for two weeks now. Released alongside 's Chhapaak, the starrer has collected a total box office collection of Rs 192.28 crore. The collections are up until Day 14, Thursday, thus drawing a curtain on the movie's week two at the box office. The movie has performed brilliantly during its second week, collection Rs 77 crore. Although it noticed a huge drop from day 10, Sunday's collection of Rs 21.50 crore to Rs 8.5 crore on day 11, Monday, Tanhaji saw a consistent collection during the weekdays of week 2.

In comparison to Tanhaji's week one collection, Box Office India reports Tanhaji witnessed just a 34 percent drop in week 2. The drop was evident due to the lack of holidays in the second week as compared to the first week. The movie could face an impact this weekend for there are two movies releasing this weekend: and 's Street Dancer 3D and 's Panga. However, this is not going to stop the period drama from entering the 200-crore club.

Check out the week two breakdown of Tanhaji below:

Friday, Day 8 - Rs 9.75 crore

Saturday, Day 9 - Rs 16crore

Sunday, Day 10 - Rs 21.50 crore

Monday, Day 11 - Rs 8.25 crore

Tuesday, Day 12 - Rs 7.50 crore

Wednesday, Day 13 - Rs 7.25 crore

Thursday, Day 14 - Rs 6.75 crore

Second Week total - Rs 77 crore

Total Tanhaji Box Office Collection - Rs 192.28 crore

Credits :Box Office India

