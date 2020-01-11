Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer witnesses a great start

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior's box office collections: Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer has minted great numbers at the ticket windows. Read on to know more.

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior's box office report of day 1 business' is out. As per BOI, the , Kajol and starrer has witnessed a good first day collection as the movie has minted Rs 14.5 crore on its opening day. The numbers are, however, lower than the early estimates which were released. For the unversed, the estimate for the movie was Rs 16 crore and the movie was expected to mint between Rs 10-15 crore on its opening day. The numbers are lower than early estimates as North and East recorded lesser collections. However, the historic drama can witness a spike in its earnings on Saturday and Sunday.

As per the same report, the collections from Maharashtra are excellent, however, the Mumbai circuit's numbers are not great enough as anticipated. While it faces tough competition from Rajinikanth's Darbar in the Southern states, it has left starrer Chhapaak way behind. For the unversed, Chhapaak has locked horns at the box office got a lukewarm response in comparison to Tanhaji. It garnered Rs 4.25 crore nett. Also, we have to note that Tanhaji is released in more screens than Chhapaak. Tanhaji was allotted 3000 screens whereas Chhapaak received 1500 screens.

ALSO READ: Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 1: Deepika Padukone starrer off to a lukewarm start, mints Rs 4.25 Crore

ALSO READ: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Vs Chhapaak BO Day 1 Estimates: Ajay gets a good kickstart, Deepika's film suffers

Check out the public reaction of the movies right below.

Speaking of the movie, directed by Om Raut, the movie is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and T-Series. The movie is set against the backdrop of the 17th century and is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :BOI

Read More