Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Vs Chhapaak BO Day 1 Estimates: Ajay gets a good kickstart, Deepika's film suffers

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak's box office estimates for day 1 are out and it looks like Ajay Devgn's film is in fact, likely to perform better than Deepika Padukone's movie.

Right now, the latest Bollywood release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak are the most talked about films as they clash at the box office. The box office numbers seem to be out already and they seem to favourite Tanhaji by a decent margin in comparison to Chhapaak. With a greater box office occupancy, the , Kajol, and starrer, Tanhaji has managed to do well as far as the day 1 collection is concerned in the 16 crore nett range as per the estimates. The movie has witnessed a good collection in the states of Maharashtra and Rajasthan, while the numbers have been decent in North and East India. The South, however, has Rajinikanth's Darbar, and hence, the growth there remains debatable but the Saturday numbers are likely to witness growth except.

Moving on to Chhapaak, it looks like all the buzz around the starrer failed to transpire into numbers going by the day 1 collection estimates. The movie was expected to touch a 6 crore nett on day 1 collection estimates, however, it lay flat at 4.75 crore nett, and while the movie is likely to witness a growth on Saturday, it cannot be expected to be a huge jump looking at the Friday numbers. The movie has been declared tax free in states like Chhatisgrah and Madhya Pradesh, however, that does not seem to have had a great impact on an overall day 1 collections.

(ALSO READ: Box Office Collection Predictions: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji to give Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak a tough time)

(ALSO READ: Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone starrer could record low Day 1 collection but not due to her JNU stint)

The exact figures will be out early morning, but going by the estimates, one can clearly understand the gap between collections of the two films. Though trade analyst Girish Johar told us that Deepika's visit to JNU will not affect the numbers, he added that the protests would.

(ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2019)

(ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Bollywood movies with highest opening day in 2019)

(ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2019)

Credits :BOI

Read More