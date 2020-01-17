Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn starrer has a glorious end to week 1

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is unstoppable. The Ajay Devgn starrer is already the first movie to enter Rs 100 crore and now, it seems like it is eyeing to continue its rule over the second weekend.

The New Year celebrations might have been done and dusted but might as well pull out those crackers to celebrate yet again. The actor kicked off the year with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and boy, what a brilliant run it has been having at the box office. The period drama also stars Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar in crucial roles. While critics had already given the movie a thumbs up, given the box office collections, the audience has also given Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior a huge thumbs up.

With the end of its first week at the box office, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior still poses a double-digit figure. On Thursday, day 7, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collected an estimate of Rs 11 to 12 crore nett range, as per Box Office India. The film witnessed a 30 percent dip as compared to its run on Wednesday, Day 6. Wednesday's box office collection benefitted by the mid-week off.

Following the Thursday aka Day 7 collections, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior projects a total box office collection of Rs 116 crore by the end of its first weekend. The movie enters the second weekend with absolutely no competition so it wouldn't be surprising if it continues to rule the box office over the second weekend.

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 14.50 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 19.75 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 25.50 crore

Monday, Day 4 - Rs 13.50 crore

Tuesday, Day 5 - Rs 15.25 crore

Wednesday, Day 6 - Rs 16.25 crore

Meanwhile, Chhapaak struggles to maintain its run at the box office. The starrer, directed by Meghna Gulzar, barely managed to put up a show in its first week.

