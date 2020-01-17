Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 7: Deepika Padukone's film crashes by 40%, ends week one on a dismal note

The latest Chhapaak box office report is out and the film has yet again crashed massively as it completed a not-so-successful one week at the box office.

returned to the big screen with Chhapaak after having a no-show in 2019. However, the film has failed to get the audiences to the theatres as Meghana Gulzar's directorial is not enjoying an extravagant or even a decent run at the box office. The latest Chhapaak box office report is out and the film has yet again crashed massively as it completed one week. While one would expect Deepika to return with a huge bang, the film has failed to meet expectations.

According to a report in Box Office India, Chhapaak crashed massively on day 7, i.e Thursday. The collections dropped down by 40% on Thursday to Rs 1.25-1.50 crore nett. Given this considerable drop, Chhapaak may will find it difficult to enter the second week. The total collection of the film now stands at a dismal Rs 26 crore nett.

The film which revolves around the subject of acid attacks has received a tough competition from and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. As per the report, Chhapaak will find it difficult to reach even Rs 35 crore. On the other hand, Tanhaji covered this number in only in two days and currently stands at a spectacular Rs 116 crore nett after the first week. The film also did not do well depsite partial holidays across the country during this week.

Check out Chhapaak's collections so far:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 4.5 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 6.5 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 7 crore

Monday, Day 4 - Rs 2 crore

Tuesday, Day 5 - Rs 2.25 crore

Wednesday., Day 6 - Rs 2 crore

Thursday, Day 7 - Rs 1.50 crore

Total - Rs 26 crore nett

