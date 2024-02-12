Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Opening Weekend Box Office: Shahid, Kriti Film scores decent result in 3 days

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has scored decent numbers in its opening weekend as estimates indicate a 3-day collection in the range of Rs 27.00 crore. After opening at Rs 6.50 crore on Friday, the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon film jumped to Rs 9.50 crore on Saturday followed by a minor spike to Rs 10.50 crore on Sunday. It’s the usual weekend trend, much like any other multiplex film and the eyes are now on the crucial Monday test.

TBMAUJ does best business in national multiplex chains

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is doing the best business in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – which are contributing 60 percent to the total business. The top chains collected Rs 15.75 crore through the three-day run. Given that the film had a wide release, there was ample scope for the rom-com to consolidate Saturday number with another jump on Sunday, but the third-day growth was relatively muted leaving a lot to do for the film on the crucial make-or-break Monday.

The opening weekend trend of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is very similar to that of another Maddock Production, Bhediya, which scored Rs 26 crore through the weekend after opening at Rs 6.60 crore. The film will benefit from the Valentine's Day period on the weekdays and it has a shot of matching the opening day number on Wednesday owing to the Valentine's Day celebration in the youth. The opening week collection of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will be in the range of Rs 42 crore, and the target for the film will be to trend like a Hollywood film with strong jumps every weekend.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Day Wise Box Office:

Friday: Rs 6.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 9.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 10.50 crore

Total: Rs 26.50 crore

There isn’t much of competition for TBMAUJ in the weeks to come by, which gives it a chance of having a run at the box office, however, it’s the first-week trend that will tell us if it has the legs to sustain or not. The overseas results in the opening weekend is a pleasant surprise making the overall scenario look a lot better. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

