Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 2: Shahid-Kriti film grows by 40 percent; Netts Rs 9.50 crores

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon grew by 40-45 percent at the box office on its second day in India as it netted around Rs 9.25 - 9.75 crores on day 2. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, being a film that appeals to metros and urban centres, should have had a better growth percentage but it is decent nonetheless since the film was not a non-starter and got a reasonable number of around Rs 6.50 crores on the board on its first day.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Grows By Decent 40 Percent On Day 2 In India

The two day total of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stands at Rs 16 crores nett. Sunday will most likely be flat as is the case with most urban appealing films and the three day weekend cume will be around Rs 26 crores. While the two day cume is higher than Kriti Sanon's last theatrical release Ganapath, the three day cume will be higher than Shahid Kapoor's last theatrical release Jersey.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's Growth Percentage Is Concerning

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya should likely hold its fort over the weekdays with the Valentine's Day falling on Wednesday and nett around Rs 37-38 crores in its first week. The lower than normal Saturday growth does make things trickier. Had the number been around Rs 11 crores, there could be a lot more optimism for the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer. With this kind of a growth, the film's legs don't look that strong.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Is Doing Well At The International Box Office

The good news for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is that it is doing well internationally. The weekend total of the film is heading towards 2.25-2.50 million dollars which is the highest for a solo Shahid Kapoor film. All in all, the robo-com is the most preferred Indian film for the weekend, ahead of Lal Salaam, Yatra 2 and Eagle. The state of Indian films internationally post-pandemic is healthy and it should keep improving and many actors should be able to score their career best numbers.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.50 crores 2 Rs 9.50 crores Total Rs 16 crores nett in 2 days in India

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) is a tech developer and is also an eligible bachelor who just can't find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in USA. Aryan goes to USA for a project headed by his aunt and that's where he meets the robot Sifra (Kriti Sanon), whom he gradually falls in love with. The story that follows shows how Aryan deals with the fact that he loves a robot and how he tries to keep her identity hidden from his family.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In Theatres

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now plays at a theatre near you, since the 9th of February, 2024. The film's tickets can be booked digitally or from the box office.

