Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Weekend Box Office Worldwide: Shahid-Kriti film grosses 48 crores in 3 days

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon had a reasonable first weekend at the worldwide box office as it grossed around Rs 48 crores in 3 days. While Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya grossed around Rs 32 crores in India (Rs 26.50 crores nett), it added around Rs 16.50 crores from overseas with North America propelling the biz. It is the third highest weekend total for a Shahid Kapoor starrer after Padmaavat and Kabir Singh.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Packs A Global Box Office Weekend Of Around Rs 48 Crores

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's numbers indicate a decent turnout especially in today's box office scenario where pulling audiences to theatres is a task in its own. However, it is a trajectory that's really a concern for the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer. The film took a reasonable start but the growth over the weekend was not optimum. It could barely manage to quadruple it's first day number over the weekend domestically. Internationally, it failed to even triple itself. The word of mouth for the robo-com is mixed and holding over the weekdays becomes absolutely critical.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Is Heading Towards A Rs 40 Crore Week 1 In India

The makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya have incentivized tickets till the 14th of February for their film. There is a running buy one get one offer on leading movie ticketing websites. If this works out for the makers, the week 1 nett cume in India can go to Rs 40 crores as well, which based on the trajectory was heading towards around Rs 36 crores.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Has Accumulated A Worldwide Share Of Around Rs 20 Crores

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a financially safe project for its makers like most mid-sized films today. It is reportedly believed that the makers of the film broke even before the theatrical release itself, just showing how trusted a brand Maddock is in the digital circle. The theatrical share is essentially the film's profit which stands at about Rs 20 crores after 3 days.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.50 crores 2 Rs 9.50 crores 3 Rs 10.50 crores Total Rs 26.50 crores nett in 3 days in India

India Gross = Rs 31.75 crores

Overseas Gross = 2 Million Dollars = Rs 16.5 crores

Total Worldwide Gross = Rs 48.25 crores in 3 days

Watch the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) is a tech developer and is also an eligible bachelor who just can't find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in USA. Aryan goes to USA for a project headed by his aunt and that's where he meets the robot Sifra (Kriti Sanon), whom he gradually falls in love with. The story that follows shows how Aryan deals with the fact that he loves a robot and how he tries to keep her identity hidden from his family.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In Theatres

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now plays at a theatre near you, since the 9th of February, 2024. The film's tickets can be booked digitally or from the box office.

