Thandel Pre-Release Business and Gross Targets: Here's how well Naga Chaitanya's film will have to do at Box Office to emerge as a HIT

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, is all set to hit the big screens this weekend. The romantic drama is the biggest release in the Telugu film industry after the Sankranti 2025 releases. Here's a look at its pre-release business and the global gross target it needs to achieve a CLEAN HIT verdict.

Thandel needs Rs 70 crore global gross to emerge a HIT

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel has sold its distribution rights in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana belt for approximately Rs 27.50 crore (AP: Rs 13 crore, TG + Ceeded: Rs 14.50 crore). The movie must earn at least Rs 45 crore to secure a successful verdict in its home state.

Furthermore, the worldwide break-even share of Thandel is around Rs 40 crore, including P&P. To emerge as a CLEAN HIT at the box office, it needs to gross more than Rs 70 crore worldwide.

Thandel records good pre-sales; fate depends on word-of-mouth

The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer is witnessing encouraging pre-sales at the ticket window. Reportedly, the advance booking of Thandel is approaching the Rs 3 crore mark in its home turf. With two days still in hand, it is expected to record a healthy advance before its first show.

However, the fate of Thandel will heavily depend on its reception among critics and audiences. If it meets expectations, the survival-romantic drama has the potential to enjoy a successful theatrical run.

Telugu fans are expecting it to collect over Rs 100 crore at the global box office, but achieving this milestone won’t be easy. The movie will also release in Hindi and Tamil, apart from its original Telugu version. In Tamil Nadu, Thandel will face stiff competition from Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, while in Hindi, it will compete with Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa, along with multiple re-releases.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.