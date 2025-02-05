Badass Ravi Kumar Advance Booking Update: Himesh Reshammiya's movie sells ROBUST 14,000 tickets in top chains for opening day, 24 hours before release

Badass Ravi Kumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya in the lead role, is all set to entertain the audience very soon. The spoof comedy is recording healthy pre-sales, hinting towards an encouraging start at the box office.

Badass Ravi Kumar sells 14,000 tickets in top national chains for Day 1

The advance booking of Badass Ravi Kumar was opened on Tuesday morning, three days before its release. Directed by Keith Gomes, the much-awaited movie has sold around Rs 13,500 to 14,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis. Out of which a major chunk was sold by the former chains.

With 24 hours still in hand, the movie is expected to record a solid pre-booking, courtesy of a significant buzz on social media and conscious pricing in most of the cinemas.

For the unversed, the ticket fares of Badass Ravi Kumar are smartly priced at Rs 99 and Rs 150 in all the participating cinemas across the nation, for the opening day. This move can attract the audience and give it the much-needed push on the opening day itself.

Badass Ravi Kumar recouped budget from non-theatricals; A safe bet in cinemas

The Himesh Reshammiya starrer has already recovered its cost of production by inking a solid deal with the non-theatrical partners. Moreover, the promotional and advertising cost is kept under control, which makes it already a safe bet at the box office. Whatever the movie will collect at the box office, it will make it a profitable venture.

As per estimates, Badass Ravi Kumar should aim for an opening in the range of Rs 4 crore to Rs 5.50 crore. If all goes well, the Himesh Reshammiya starrer has the potential to emerge as the first CLEAN HIT of Bollywood in 2025.

