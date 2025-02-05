Box Office: Will Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi beat Ram Charan's Game Changer to emerge as biggest day 1 opener of 2025 so far?

Vidaamuyarchi, marking the return of Ajith Kumar to the big screens, is among the biggest Kollywood releases this year. The movie has recorded phenomenal pre-sales and is expected to take a bumper start at the box office. The question arises: Can Vidaamuyarchi topple the Day 1 box office collection of Game Changer to emerge as the biggest opener of 2025?

Well, beating Game Changer’s Day 1 box office record will not be possible for the Ajith starrer as the latter is not a Pan-India release. Its release will be restricted to the South only, while the Ram Charan and Shankar movie was a full-fledged Pan-India release. Moreover, the Tamil action thriller is a less commercial movie in comparison to Game Changer. One can consider Vidaamuyarchi as a regional film.

The opening day collection of Vidaamuyarchi is expected to range from Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore in Tamil Nadu. The rest of India and overseas can push its Day 1 box office collection to Rs 60 crore maximum, which is far behind Game Changer's opening day figure.

For the unversed, the Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah starrer political action drama grossed Rs 75 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office. The Shankar directorial is currently the biggest opener of 2025.

It will be interesting to see which upcoming biggie can topple this record and set a new benchmark at the global box office. Some of the key contenders to beat Game Changer's Day 1 record are- War 2, Sikandar, Coolie, Thalapathy 69, The Raja Saab, and Toxic.

