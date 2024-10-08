The 100 Crore Box Office Club: From Ghajini, Dabangg, Kesari to Stree 2; Bollywood films that made it to this coveted club
Salman Khan holds the record of giving the most (17) back-to-back Rs 100 crore net grossers at the Indian box office. Check out the entire list!
In 2008, Aamir Khan's Ghajini became the first Bollywood movie to cross the Rs 100 crore net mark at the Indian box office. The movie made history by collecting Rs 114 crore net in India, becoming the new benchmark for all upcoming releases. Those days, Rs 100 Crore Club was considered an elite box office benchmark that only a few big tentpole movies could crack.
Soon after Aamir Khan, Salman Khan took the legacy of mass cinema forward and smashed back-to-back 17 consecutive movies that netted Rs 100 crore or more at the Indian box office. Besides the Dabangg actor, Akshay Kumar delivered 16 movies in this coveted club. Around 100 movies have made it to this elite box office club to date. Check out the full list here:
The 100 Crore Club ft. Bollywood Films At The Hindi Box Office (Net Collection) Are As Follows:
|Year
|Movie
|Hindi Net Collections
|2024
|Stree 2
|Rs 585 crore (exp)
|2023
|Jawan
|Rs 555 crore
|2023
|Gadar 2
|Rs 515 crore
|2023
|Pathaan
|Rs 512 crore
|2023
|Animal
|Rs 500 crore
|2016
|Dangal
|Rs 374.50 crore
|2017
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|Rs 339 crore
|2014
|PK
|Rs 337.75 crore
|2018
|Sanju
|Rs 334.50 crore
|2015
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|Rs 315.50 crore
|2016
|Sultan
|Rs 300.75 crore
|2019
|War
|Rs 292.75 crore
|2018
|Padmaavat
|Rs 282.25 crore
|2019
|Kabir Singh
|Rs 276.25 crore
|2020
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|Rs 269.75 crore
|2013
|Dhoom 3
|Rs 260.50 crore
|2023
|Tiger 3
|Rs 260.25 crore
|2022
|The Kashmir Files
|Rs 247 crore
|2019
|URI: The Surgical Strike
|Rs 244 crore
|2018
|Simmba
|Rs 239.75 crore
|2022
|Drishyam 2
|Rs 233 crore
|2022
|Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
|Rs 230.25 crore
|2023
|The Kerala Story
|Rs 220.75 crore
|2014
|Kick
|Rs 211.50 crore
|2013
|Chennai Express
|Rs 207.75 crore
|2019
|Housefull 4
|Rs 205.75 crore
|2017
|Golmaal Again
|Rs 205.50 crore
|2009
|3 Idiots
|Rs 201.25 crore
|2023
|Dunki
|Rs 201.25 crore
|2024
|Fighter
|Rs 200 crore
|2019
|Bharat
|Rs 197.25 crore
|2019
|Good Newwz
|Rs 196.25 crore
|2021
|Sooryavanshi
|Rs 195.50 crore
|2015
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|Rs 194.25 crore
|2019
|Mission Mangal
|Rs 192.75 crore
|2012
|Ek Tha Tiger
|Rs 186 crore
|2015
|Bajirao Mastani
|Rs 183.75 crore
|2022
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
|Rs 181.50 crore
|2013
|Happy New Year
|Rs 178.50 crore
|2023
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|Rs 178 crore
|2013
|Krrish 3
|Rs 175.75 crore
|2018
|Race 3
|Rs 166 crore
|2018
|Baaghi 2
|Rs 160.75 crore
|2019
|Kesari
|Rs 152 crore
|2019
|Total Dhamaal
|Rs 150 crore
|2012
|Dabangg 2
|Rs 149.50 crore
|2015
|Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|Rs 148.75 crore
|2024
|Shaitaan
|Rs 148.50 crore
|2023
|Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
|Rs 147.50 crore
|2019
|Chhichhore
|Rs 147.25 crore
|2019
|Super 30
|Rs 147 crore
|2023
|Oh My God! 2
|Rs 146 crore
|2011
|Bodyguard
|Rs 144.75 crore
|2010
|Dabangg
|Rs 141.25 crore
|2014
|Bang Bang
|Rs 141 crore
|2014
|Singham Returns
|Rs 140 crore
|2015
|Dilwale
|Rs 140 crore
|2019
|Dream Girl
|Rs 139.25 crore
|2018
|Thugs Of Hindustan
|Rs 138.25 crore
|2019
|Dabangg 3
|Rs 135 crore
|2018
|Badhaai Ho
|Rs 134.50 crore
|2019
|Gully Boy
|Rs 134.25 crore
|2017
|Judwaa 2
|Rs 132.50 crore
|2017
|Toilet Ek Prem Katha
|Rs 132 crore
|2012
|Rowdy Rathore
|Rs 131.25 crore
|2017
|Raees
|Rs 128.75 crore
|2023
|Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
|Rs 128 crore
|2023
|Adipurush
|Rs 127.50 crore
|2022
|Gangubai Kathiawadi
|Rs 126.25 crore
|2018
|Stree
|Rs 124.50 crore
|2016
|Rustom
|Rs 124.50 crore
|2016
|Airlift
|Rs 123.50 crore
|2018
|Raazi
|Rs 122.50 crore
|2011
|Ready
|Rs 120.75 crore
|2012
|Agneepath
|Rs 120 crore
|2016
|MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
|Rs 119 crore
|2017
|Tubelight
|Rs 114.50 crore
|2017
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|Rs 114 crore
|2008
|Ghajini
|Rs 114 crore
|2011
|Ra. One
|Rs 114 crore
|2013
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram - Leela
|Rs 113 crore
|2014
|Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty
|Rs 113 crore
|2012
|Housefull 2
|Rs 112.50 crore
|2019
|Bala
|Rs 111.75 crore
|2014
|Jai Ho
|Rs 109.25 crore
|2013
|Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|Rs 109.25 crore
|2021
|Pushpa: The Rise
|Rs 108.25 crore
|2016
|Housefull 3
|Rs 108 crore
|2010
|Golmaal 3
|Rs 108 crore
|2017
|Jolly LLB 2
|Rs 107.75 crore
|2016
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|Rs 106.50 crore
|2011
|Don 2
|Rs 106.50 crore
|2012
|Barfi!
|Rs 105.50 crore
|2021
|83
|Rs 103.75 crore
|2023
|Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
|Rs 101.50 crore
|2024
|Munjya
|Rs 101 crore
|2023
|Dream Girl 2
|Rs 100.50 crore
|2012
|Bol Bachchan
|Rs 100 crore
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 made the latest entry in this list. Which is the next Bollywood movie that can make it to the list? Comment down. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
