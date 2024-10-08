The 100 Crore Box Office Club: From Ghajini, Dabangg, Kesari to Stree 2; Bollywood films that made it to this coveted club

In 2008, Aamir Khan's Ghajini became the first Bollywood movie to cross the Rs 100 crore net mark at the Indian box office. The movie made history by collecting Rs 114 crore net in India, becoming the new benchmark for all upcoming releases. Those days, Rs 100 Crore Club was considered an elite box office benchmark that only a few big tentpole movies could crack. 

Soon after Aamir Khan, Salman Khan took the legacy of mass cinema forward and smashed back-to-back 17 consecutive movies that netted Rs 100 crore or more at the Indian box office. Besides the Dabangg actor, Akshay Kumar delivered 16 movies in this coveted club. Around 100 movies have made it to this elite box office club to date. Check out the full list here: 

The 100 Crore Club ft. Bollywood Films At The Hindi Box Office (Net Collection) Are As Follows:

Year Movie Hindi Net Collections
2024 Stree 2 Rs 585 crore (exp)
2023 Jawan Rs 555 crore
2023 Gadar 2 Rs 515 crore
2023 Pathaan Rs 512 crore
2023 Animal Rs 500 crore
2016 Dangal Rs 374.50 crore
2017 Tiger Zinda Hai  Rs 339 crore
2014 PK Rs 337.75 crore
2018 Sanju Rs 334.50 crore
2015 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 315.50 crore
2016 Sultan Rs 300.75 crore
2019 War  Rs 292.75 crore
2018 Padmaavat Rs 282.25 crore
2019 Kabir Singh Rs 276.25 crore
2020      Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior       Rs 269.75 crore
2013 Dhoom 3 Rs 260.50 crore
2023 Tiger 3 Rs 260.25 crore
2022 The Kashmir Files Rs 247 crore
2019 URI: The Surgical Strike Rs 244 crore
2018 Simmba Rs 239.75 crore
2022 Drishyam 2 Rs 233 crore
2022     Brahmastra Part One: Shiva      Rs 230.25 crore
2023 The Kerala Story Rs 220.75 crore
2014 Kick Rs 211.50 crore
2013 Chennai Express Rs 207.75 crore
2019 Housefull 4 Rs 205.75 crore
2017 Golmaal Again Rs 205.50 crore
2009 3 Idiots Rs 201.25 crore
2023 Dunki Rs 201.25 crore
2024 Fighter Rs 200 crore
2019 Bharat Rs 197.25 crore
2019 Good Newwz Rs 196.25 crore
2021 Sooryavanshi Rs 195.50 crore           
2015 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Rs 194.25 crore
2019 Mission Mangal Rs 192.75 crore
2012 Ek Tha Tiger Rs 186 crore
2015 Bajirao Mastani Rs 183.75 crore
2022 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Rs 181.50 crore
2013 Happy New Year Rs 178.50 crore
2023 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Rs 178 crore
2013 Krrish 3 Rs 175.75 crore
2018 Race 3 Rs 166 crore
2018 Baaghi 2 Rs 160.75 crore
2019 Kesari Rs 152 crore
2019 Total Dhamaal Rs 150 crore
2012 Dabangg 2 Rs 149.50 crore
2015 Tanu Weds Manu Returns   Rs 148.75 crore
2024 Shaitaan Rs 148.50 crore
2023 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Rs 147.50 crore
2019 Chhichhore Rs 147.25 crore
2019 Super 30 Rs 147 crore
2023 Oh My God! 2 Rs 146 crore
2011 Bodyguard Rs 144.75 crore
2010 Dabangg Rs 141.25 crore
2014 Bang Bang Rs 141 crore
2014 Singham Returns Rs 140 crore
2015 Dilwale Rs 140 crore
2019 Dream Girl Rs 139.25 crore
2018 Thugs Of Hindustan Rs 138.25 crore
2019 Dabangg 3 Rs 135 crore
2018 Badhaai Ho Rs 134.50 crore
2019 Gully Boy Rs 134.25 crore
2017 Judwaa 2 Rs 132.50 crore
2017 Toilet Ek Prem Katha Rs 132 crore
2012 Rowdy Rathore Rs 131.25 crore
2017 Raees Rs 128.75 crore
2023 Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Rs 128 crore
2023 Adipurush Rs 127.50 crore
2022 Gangubai Kathiawadi Rs 126.25 crore
2018 Stree  Rs 124.50 crore
2016 Rustom Rs 124.50 crore
2016 Airlift Rs 123.50 crore
2018 Raazi Rs 122.50 crore
2011 Ready Rs 120.75 crore
2012 Agneepath Rs 120 crore
2016 MS Dhoni: The Untold Story Rs 119 crore
2017 Tubelight Rs 114.50 crore
2017 Badrinath Ki Dulhania Rs 114 crore
2008 Ghajini Rs 114 crore
2011 Ra. One Rs 114 crore
2013 Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram - Leela Rs 113 crore
2014 Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty Rs 113 crore
2012 Housefull 2 Rs 112.50 crore
2019 Bala Rs 111.75 crore
2014 Jai Ho Rs 109.25 crore
2013 Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Rs 109.25 crore
2021 Pushpa: The Rise Rs 108.25 crore
2016 Housefull 3 Rs 108 crore
2010 Golmaal 3 Rs 108 crore
2017 Jolly LLB 2 Rs 107.75 crore
2016 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Rs 106.50 crore
2011 Don 2 Rs 106.50 crore
2012 Barfi! Rs 105.50 crore
2021 83 Rs 103.75 crore
2023 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Rs 101.50 crore
2024 Munjya Rs 101 crore
2023 Dream Girl 2 Rs 100.50 crore
2012 Bol Bachchan Rs 100 crore

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 made the latest entry in this list. Which is the next Bollywood movie that can make it to the list? Comment down. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

