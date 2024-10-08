The 100 Crore Box Office Club: From Ghajini, Dabangg, Kesari to Stree 2; Bollywood films that made it to this coveted club

In 2008, Aamir Khan's Ghajini became the first Bollywood movie to cross the Rs 100 crore net mark at the Indian box office. The movie made history by collecting Rs 114 crore net in India, becoming the new benchmark for all upcoming releases. Those days, Rs 100 Crore Club was considered an elite box office benchmark that only a few big tentpole movies could crack.

Soon after Aamir Khan, Salman Khan took the legacy of mass cinema forward and smashed back-to-back 17 consecutive movies that netted Rs 100 crore or more at the Indian box office. Besides the Dabangg actor, Akshay Kumar delivered 16 movies in this coveted club. Around 100 movies have made it to this elite box office club to date. Check out the full list here:

The 100 Crore Club ft. Bollywood Films At The Hindi Box Office (Net Collection) Are As Follows:

Year Movie Hindi Net Collections 2024 Stree 2 Rs 585 crore (exp) 2023 Jawan Rs 555 crore 2023 Gadar 2 Rs 515 crore 2023 Pathaan Rs 512 crore 2023 Animal Rs 500 crore 2016 Dangal Rs 374.50 crore 2017 Tiger Zinda Hai Rs 339 crore 2014 PK Rs 337.75 crore 2018 Sanju Rs 334.50 crore 2015 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 315.50 crore 2016 Sultan Rs 300.75 crore 2019 War Rs 292.75 crore 2018 Padmaavat Rs 282.25 crore 2019 Kabir Singh Rs 276.25 crore 2020 Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Rs 269.75 crore 2013 Dhoom 3 Rs 260.50 crore 2023 Tiger 3 Rs 260.25 crore 2022 The Kashmir Files Rs 247 crore 2019 URI: The Surgical Strike Rs 244 crore 2018 Simmba Rs 239.75 crore 2022 Drishyam 2 Rs 233 crore 2022 Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Rs 230.25 crore 2023 The Kerala Story Rs 220.75 crore 2014 Kick Rs 211.50 crore 2013 Chennai Express Rs 207.75 crore 2019 Housefull 4 Rs 205.75 crore 2017 Golmaal Again Rs 205.50 crore 2009 3 Idiots Rs 201.25 crore 2023 Dunki Rs 201.25 crore 2024 Fighter Rs 200 crore 2019 Bharat Rs 197.25 crore 2019 Good Newwz Rs 196.25 crore

2021 Sooryavanshi Rs 195.50 crore 2015 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Rs 194.25 crore 2019 Mission Mangal Rs 192.75 crore 2012 Ek Tha Tiger Rs 186 crore 2015 Bajirao Mastani Rs 183.75 crore 2022 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Rs 181.50 crore 2013 Happy New Year Rs 178.50 crore 2023 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Rs 178 crore 2013 Krrish 3 Rs 175.75 crore 2018 Race 3 Rs 166 crore 2018 Baaghi 2 Rs 160.75 crore 2019 Kesari Rs 152 crore 2019 Total Dhamaal Rs 150 crore 2012 Dabangg 2 Rs 149.50 crore 2015 Tanu Weds Manu Returns Rs 148.75 crore 2024 Shaitaan Rs 148.50 crore 2023 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Rs 147.50 crore 2019 Chhichhore Rs 147.25 crore 2019 Super 30 Rs 147 crore 2023 Oh My God! 2 Rs 146 crore 2011 Bodyguard Rs 144.75 crore 2010 Dabangg Rs 141.25 crore 2014 Bang Bang Rs 141 crore 2014 Singham Returns Rs 140 crore 2015 Dilwale Rs 140 crore 2019 Dream Girl Rs 139.25 crore 2018 Thugs Of Hindustan Rs 138.25 crore 2019 Dabangg 3 Rs 135 crore 2018 Badhaai Ho Rs 134.50 crore 2019 Gully Boy Rs 134.25 crore 2017 Judwaa 2 Rs 132.50 crore 2017 Toilet Ek Prem Katha Rs 132 crore 2012 Rowdy Rathore Rs 131.25 crore 2017 Raees Rs 128.75 crore 2023 Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Rs 128 crore 2023 Adipurush Rs 127.50 crore 2022 Gangubai Kathiawadi Rs 126.25 crore 2018 Stree Rs 124.50 crore 2016 Rustom Rs 124.50 crore 2016 Airlift Rs 123.50 crore 2018 Raazi Rs 122.50 crore 2011 Ready Rs 120.75 crore 2012 Agneepath Rs 120 crore 2016 MS Dhoni: The Untold Story Rs 119 crore 2017 Tubelight Rs 114.50 crore 2017 Badrinath Ki Dulhania Rs 114 crore 2008 Ghajini Rs 114 crore 2011 Ra. One Rs 114 crore 2013 Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram - Leela Rs 113 crore 2014 Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty Rs 113 crore 2012 Housefull 2 Rs 112.50 crore 2019 Bala Rs 111.75 crore 2014 Jai Ho Rs 109.25 crore 2013 Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Rs 109.25 crore 2021 Pushpa: The Rise Rs 108.25 crore 2016 Housefull 3 Rs 108 crore 2010 Golmaal 3 Rs 108 crore 2017 Jolly LLB 2 Rs 107.75 crore 2016 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Rs 106.50 crore 2011 Don 2 Rs 106.50 crore 2012 Barfi! Rs 105.50 crore 2021 83 Rs 103.75 crore 2023 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Rs 101.50 crore 2024 Munjya Rs 101 crore 2023 Dream Girl 2 Rs 100.50 crore 2012 Bol Bachchan Rs 100 crore

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 made the latest entry in this list. Which is the next Bollywood movie that can make it to the list? Comment down. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The 200 Crore Box Office Club: From 3 Idiots, Kabir Singh to Stree 2, 30 Bollywood movies that smashed this coveted milestone