The Bhootnii Box Office: Decoding how Sanjay Dutt's film will perform amid its big clash with Kesari Chapter 2?

April 18 will mark the arrival of The Bhootnii in cinemas. Co-produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, the upcoming horror comedy stars Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy along with Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. Ahead of the release, let's decode how The Bhootnii will perform amid its clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii has been maintaining a low buzz for its release as of now. The makers released the trailer of the film on March 29, which received a decent response from cinephiles.

The Bhootnii is expected to earn Rs 2 crore on the opening day. Meanwhile, its rival release, Kesari Chapter 2, is likely to open under Rs 10 crore. Touted as a mix of horror, action, and comedy, the Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy starrer can also benefit from the Good Friday holiday, which coincides with its release date.

Both the movies hail from different genres and have contrasting target audiences. Cinegoers who don't want to watch the intense courtroom drama would pick the horror comedy. Meanwhile, Kesari Chapter 2 boasts of a stellar star cast including Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan, unlike The Bhootnii, which is mainly banking on Sanjay Dutt's star power.

The fact that The Bhootnii belongs to the horror-comedy genre can work in its favor, provided it has good content. The genre has clicked really well with the audiences in the recent past. The successful theatrical runs of movies like Stree 2, Munjya, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year say it all.

It is yet to be seen whether Sanjay Dutt can bring respectable numbers with his screen presence or has to rely on the horror genre to make The Bhootnii a successful venture at the box office. Let's not forget that it marks Dutt's theatrical comeback in Bollywood after three years. The celebrated actor was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's 2022 release, Shamshera, which turned out to be a disaster.

