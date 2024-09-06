The GOAT had a phenomenal start overseas, amassing USD 5.30 million (Rs. 44.50 crore) approx on its Thursday opening day, including USD 1.40 million previews on Wednesday. Combined with Rs. 53.50 crore in India, the worldwide opening day is just shy of the century mark at Rs. 98 crore. If some actuals come higher than the numbers taken for now, they may push it over the triple digit. The worldwide opening day is the second highest for a Kollywood film, just behind Leo, which grossed Rs. 144 crore last year.

The start in most markets for The GOAT is generally behind LEO, which had USD 8 million on opening day, the major difference really comes from three markets; the United States, the Middle East and the United Kingdom. These three amounted to USD 5.15 million for LEO and USD 2.65 million for The GOAT. On the other hand, The GOAT set a new record for the biggest opening day ever in Sri Lanka and secured a close second to Leo in Malaysia. Similarly, Canada and most other European markets had a first day close to that of LEO.

Off this opening day, the film should clear the USD 10 million mark in its first weekend and will probably aim for USD 12-13 million over its four-day extended weekend. That will be enough for it to become the third highest-grossing Vijay film overseas, some overperformance could take it to second place ahead of Bigil (USD 13.10 million).

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of The GOAT is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 1,075,000 Canada USD 375,000 Australia USD 205,000 Middle East USD 1,100,000 Malaysia USD 750,000 Singapore USD 385,000 Sri Lanka USD 250,000 Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 75,000 United Kingdom USD 475,000 France USD 160,000 Rest of Europe USD 400,000 Rest of World USD 25,000 Total USD 5,275,000

(Rs. 44.50 cr.)

