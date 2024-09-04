The time for the arrival of Thalapathy Vijay on the big screen has arrived, and as expected his next, The Goat, is expected to embark on a flying start at the box office all across the globe. As on Wednesday at 6.30 PM, The Goat (Greatest of All Time) has recorded an earth-shattering advance booking of Rs 30 crore in India for the opening day alone, with the pre-sales for the 4-day extended weekend hitting the Rs 60 crore mark. On the overseas front too, the advances are strong with pre-sales of Rs 25 crore for the first day, and approximately Rs 35 crore for the weekend.

The overall global advance booking of The GOAT by mid-night for the opening weekend is expected to be around the Rs 100 crore mark, which is historic to say the least, and speaks volumes about the raw-star power of Thalapathy Vijay. These numbers are coming despite a middling trailer and the music not working at the expected level, as the audience is coming in to experience the euphoria of Thalapathy Vijay on the big screen. The start also proves why Vijay is among the Greatest of All Time as far as raw star-power is concerned.

With the present advance booking trends, the Venkat Prabhu directorial is looking at an opening in the bracket of Rs 60 crore in India, which will be the second-best till date for a Tamil Film after Leo. The GOAT is expected to take global start in the North of Rs 110 crore, depending on how big the movement is in states like Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. For those unaware, Leo had broken the box office with a worldwide opening of Rs 145 crore, creating an all-time record for a Tamil-origin film.

The GOAT is touted to be the biggest Tamil Film of the year, and the advance trends just validate the hype and anticipation among the audiences for their star and the film. From here, if Venkat Prabhu delivers a formidable film, the sky is the limit, as the Tamil audience has been craving for a well-made big screen entertainer for a while now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for non-stop updates on the box office performance of the GOAT.

