Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu's movie The Greatest of All Time creates history in London even before its release; Here's how

The Greatest of All Time starring Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles is one of the highly anticipated films of 2024. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is generating immense buzz among fans for its unique narrative. Amid the anticipation surrounding the film, GOAT has also created history in London.

Vijay's film GOAT has made history be becoming the first South Indian film to feature on the iconic Leicester Square screen in London. This marks a major milestone for South Indian cinema. This grand announcement was made by Ahimsa Entertainment on their social media handles.

They wrote, "London, witness history! Thalapathy Vijay and #TheGreatestOfAllTime on Leicester Square's world-famous outdoor screen TODAY — the first time a South Indian film is shown on this prestigious screen. This once-in-a-lifetime event runs ALL DAY. Our photographers arrive at 2PM to capture the excitement, so make sure you’re there!"

Ahead of its release, the Vijay starrer is also doing well in pre-sales. It has reportedly surpassed $1.5 million in overseas markets. With this, it is expected that GOAT will have a strong box office record following its release in theaters.

Meanwhile, GOAT is touted to be a sci-fi action thriller film which is reportedly based on the 2004 Moscow Metro Bombing. Vijay will be seen playing dual roles in the movie: a father who is a part of the special anti-terrorist squad (SATS) agent named Gandhi and his son.

Recently, Venkat Prabhu opened up about his working experience with Vijay in GOAT. He told India Today, "It was very scary at first to direct a person like Vijay. But, he made it simple and easy for me. He made it very comfortable for everyone. It was a fun one year. We traveled across the globe. We went to Los Angeles, Russia, Tunisia, and Africa as the script is an espionage spy thriller. It was a fun and exciting ride."

GOAT starring Thalapathy Vijay, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others will hit the big screens on September 5.

