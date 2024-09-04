Thalapathy Vijay's 'boys' Lokesh Kanagaraj and Atlee share a special message ahead of The GOAT release; see PIC

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest of All Time is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow, September 5. Ahead of the film's grand release, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and Atlee took to their social media handles to extend their support for The GOAT. They also showered Vijay and the team of The GOAT with well wishes.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, "Wishing you the absolute best for #TheGOAT @actorvijay na. Wishing @vp_offl, @Ags_production, @archanakalpathi and the entire cast and crew for the movie to be a raging success. From your boys @Dir_Lokesh & @Atlee_dir."

The filmmaker also shared a selfie of him with director Atlee onboard a flight. Soon after, the Jawan director re-shared the post and wrote, "Congratulations for the Blockbuster Goat. From your boys @actorvijay Anna."

On the other hand, it has recently been reported that major National chains, including INOX, PVR, and Cinepolis, will not release the Hindi version of GOAT. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the decision came after the implementation of an 8-week gap between the theatrical release of a film and its OTT premiere. This regulation was made to ensure that movies enjoy a good theater run before being available on digital platforms. However, non-Hindi versions of GOAT will be released in these chains in South India.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT has also scripted history by being the first South Indian movie to be featured on London's Leicester Square screen.

Talking about the film which is based on the 2004 Moscow Metro Bombing, it will feature Vijay in dual roles. He will be seen playing the role of Gandhi, who is a special anti-terrorist squad (SATS) agent, and his son. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie will also feature Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Jayaram, among others.

