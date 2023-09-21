The Great Indian Family Box Office Preview: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi film runtime, screen count, & opening day

Following the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal is back with another small-town comedy, The Great Indian Family. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, and pairs him with Manushi Chhillar. The YRF Production is certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 1 hour 52 minutes.

The Great Indian Family to release on 1000 screens in India

Producer and Distributor, YRF, is going with a conservative release for the family comedy, a platform release strategy adopted by the banner for several films including Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Oonchai. According to present trends, The Great Indian Family is headed to release on around 1000 screens in India for the weekend and the team would be hoping on the word of mouth to come in their favour leading to an increase in showcasing and screen count through the run, especially the second week, which has multiple holiday’s.

The advance bookings opened for the film only on Wednesday night and this isn’t really a piece of content that would ride high on advance booking. It’s going to be about the reports that come in from the morning shows and the walk-in audience towards the evening and night shows in the metros. The Great Indian Family will be looking to sell around 6,000 to 8,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis - by mid-night, which will be in the vicinity of films like Oonchai, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Selfiee.

The Great Indian Family targets 2.50 crore opening

Talking of the opening day, The Great Indian Family should open in the range of Rs 2.50 crore, and then hope to grow over the weekend with positive of mouth and then get a Monday similar to Friday, suggesting a steady run the box office. From a 2.50 crore start, it would be imperative for The Great Indian Family to jump by at-least 75 percent on Saturday and consolidated the same with another growth of 30 percent on Sunday.

The lack of competition is a major plus for the film and the eyes are now on the content to land well for the target audience. This is among the last small to mid-range film from YRF and they are all ready to big, bigger and biggest in the coming 2 years with Tiger 3, War 2, Tiger vs Pathaan and the female Spy Film with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

