The Greatest of All Time wrapped its weekend with a sensational Sunday at the Indian box office. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer grossed Rs. 39 crore approx on Sunday which gives it a four-day extended weekend of Rs. 162 crore approx in India. The film put historic numbers in Tamil Nadu with good support from Karnataka and Hindi dubbed version.

In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed Rs. 27.50 crore approx on Sunday, with its total gross breaking past Rs. 100 crore mark in just four days. It joined Leo as the fastest to the century mark, with the next best being six days, taken by Ponniyin Selvam 1. The four-day weekend in the state amounted to Rs. 107 crore approx, second only to another Vijay starrer, Leo (Rs. 110.75 crore). The difference between the two films is the first day where Leo was ahead while for Friday-Sunday, both films were essentially similar.

Currently, Leo holds the title of the highest-grossing film of all time in Tamil Nadu. While The GOAT trails Leo after four days, and the gap is expected to widen over the next two days (as Leo benefited from holidays on Monday and Tuesday), the positive weekend trend suggests that The GOAT has a real shot at overtaking Leo. The key to doing so will be better holds in the second to fourth week, which is a possibility given the open run ahead for the film. The first step in that direction will be putting up a solid number today, preferably over Rs. 12-13 crore, which from the pre-sales seems achievable.

Karnataka was the next best performer for the film at Rs. 21 crore weekend, with good numbers on Saturday and Sunday. The Hindi dubbed version of the film also did well for a film with no marketing with Rs. 11.50 crore (Rs. 9.25 crore nett). The disappointment for the film came in Kerala and the Telugu states which are almost 70 per cent down from where Leo was. These two markets grossed Rs. 60 crore plus for Leo in four days, while for The GOAT they barely scraped together Rs. 20 crore.

The good news is that the all important Tamil Nadu is firing all cylinders and that's what going to drive the collections in a big way.



The territorial breakdown of The GOAT at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 106.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 21.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 10.50 cr. APTS Rs. 9.75 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 14.00 cr. Total Rs. 162.00 cr.

