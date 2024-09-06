Top Ten Highest First Day in Tamil Nadu: Thalapathy Vijay starrer The GOAT fourth to top 30 crore
The GOAT is the fourth film to gross more than Rs. 30 crore in a single day, joining the other three Vijay films in the elite club.
The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) grossed Rs. 31 crore approx in Tamil Nadu on its first day, which ranks as the fourth-highest first day ever in the state. It is also the fourth film to gross more than Rs. 30 crore in a single day, joining the other three Vijay films in the elite club.
The GOAT could have scored higher and probably be the second-highest opener but there was a big change in the first-day business of Tamil films last year. Prior to last year, the films used to open very early in the morning, with some films starting their shows at 1 AM while most others started at 4 AM. That meant a cinema could play 6 or even 7 shows a day. Last year these early morning starts were outlawed for security reasons, with films permitted to open only from 9 AM onward and a limit of 5 shows a day. This meant a huge reduction in the capacity for the first-day business of the films.
To score Rs. 30 crore in a single day with these limitations is simply incredible. If The GOAT had a release similar to other films in the below list, it would have breached the Rs. 35 crore mark, possibly close to Rs. 40 crore.
The ten highest first-day grossers in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
|Rank
|Title
|Year
|Gross
|1
|Beast
|2022
|Rs. 35.00 cr.
|2
|Leo
|2023
|Rs. 34.00 cr.
|3
|Sarkar
|2018
|Rs. 32.80 cr.
|4
|The GOAT
|2024
|Rs. 31.00 cr.
|5
|Valimai
|2022
|Rs. 28.00 cr.
|6
|Master
|2021
|Rs. 25.30 cr.
|7
|Annaatthe
|2021
|Rs. 24.40 cr.
|8
|Bigil
|2019
|Rs. 24.30 cr.
|9
|Mersal
|2017
|Rs. 23.30 cr.
|10
|Jailer
|2023
|Rs. 22.00 cr.
Note: 2023 and beyond films started at 9 AM. The others had shows starting from 1-4 AM.
