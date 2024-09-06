The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) grossed Rs. 31 crore approx in Tamil Nadu on its first day, which ranks as the fourth-highest first day ever in the state. It is also the fourth film to gross more than Rs. 30 crore in a single day, joining the other three Vijay films in the elite club.

The GOAT could have scored higher and probably be the second-highest opener but there was a big change in the first-day business of Tamil films last year. Prior to last year, the films used to open very early in the morning, with some films starting their shows at 1 AM while most others started at 4 AM. That meant a cinema could play 6 or even 7 shows a day. Last year these early morning starts were outlawed for security reasons, with films permitted to open only from 9 AM onward and a limit of 5 shows a day. This meant a huge reduction in the capacity for the first-day business of the films.

To score Rs. 30 crore in a single day with these limitations is simply incredible. If The GOAT had a release similar to other films in the below list, it would have breached the Rs. 35 crore mark, possibly close to Rs. 40 crore.

The ten highest first-day grossers in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Beast 2022 Rs. 35.00 cr. 2 Leo 2023 Rs. 34.00 cr. 3 Sarkar 2018 Rs. 32.80 cr. 4 The GOAT 2024 Rs. 31.00 cr. 5 Valimai 2022 Rs. 28.00 cr. 6 Master 2021 Rs. 25.30 cr. 7 Annaatthe 2021 Rs. 24.40 cr. 8 Bigil 2019 Rs. 24.30 cr. 9 Mersal 2017 Rs. 23.30 cr. 10 Jailer 2023 Rs. 22.00 cr.

Note: 2023 and beyond films started at 9 AM. The others had shows starting from 1-4 AM.

