The Sabarmati Report 3rd Friday Box Office: Vikrant Massey starrer earns Rs 2 crore on Day 15; collection boosts on Cinema Lovers Day

Dheeraj Sarna's directorial, The Sabarmati Report, was released in theaters on November 15, 2024. Starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, the recently released film has maintained a decent hold at the box office. Also featuring Raashii Khanna as the female lead, it has witnessed a growth in its earnings right after completing two weeks.

The Sabarmati Report Collects Rs 2 Crore On Day 15; Cume Earnings Reach Rs 23.26 Crore

Based on the 2002 Godhra incident, The Sabarmati Report collected Rs 11.25 crore in its first week of release. The political thriller minted Rs 10.01 crore at the box office in the second week. A day after earning a total collection of Rs 21.26 crore, Vikrant Massey-starrer fetched Rs 2 crore net in India on the third Friday.

The cume earnings of The Sabarmati Report have now touched Rs 23.26 crore net in domestic markets.

India's Net Collections Of The Sabarmati Report So Far:

Week/Day India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 11.25 crore Day 8 Rs 1.40 crore Day 9 Rs 2.45 crore Day 10 Rs 2.71 crore Day 11 Rs 1 crore Day 12 Rs 90 lakh Day 13 Rs 80 lakh Day 14 Rs 75 lakh Day 15 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 23.26 crore in 15 days

More About The Sabarmati Report's Performance

This is to note that after collecting Rs 1 crore on Day 11, The Sabarmati Report witnessed low figures at the ticket windows with each day passing. However, the respective film received fair earnings on Day 15, thanks to Cinema Lovers Day on November 29.

Vikrant-starrer is trying its best to earn money with its gripping narrative and the performances of the star cast.

The Sabarmati Report has been running in cinemas tax-free in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. It is clashing with Kal Ho Naa Ho's re-release and Gladiator II.

The political thriller is expected to trend better in the third week considering Vikrant Massey's acting prowess and storyline based on the train burning incident in Gujarat. A week later, it will face Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule in theaters.

The Sabarmati Report In Theatres

The Sabarmati Report plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet? Do let us know.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

