The Sabarmati Report Week 2 Box Office: Vikrant Massey starrer emerges a success story with Rs 21.26 crore in 14 days

Starring Vikrant Massey, The Sabarmati Report has completed two weeks of its release in theaters. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the political thriller has been performing well at the box office. After low earnings on Day 11, Vikrant Massey's film has witnessed a dip in its collection.

The Sabarmati Report Touches Rs 21.26 Crore In Two Weeks; Day 14 Collection Is Rs 75 Lakh

Also starring Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, The Sabarmati Report collected Rs 11.25 crore in the first week of its release. Released on November 15, it experienced growth on Friday and weekend until Monday in the second week. After collecting Rs 90 lakh and Rs 80 lakh on Day 12 and Day 13, the political thriller based on the Godhra incident, earned Rs 75 lakh net on the second Thursday.

The cume collection of The Sabarmati Report has touched Rs 21.26 crore net in India so far.

Here's A Week-Wise Collection of The Sabarmati Report In 14 Days

Week Net Collections Week 1 Rs 11.25 crore Week 2 Rs 10.01 crore Total Rs 21.26 crore in 14 days

The Sabarmati Report Is At Loggerheads With Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release and Gladiator II

The Sabarmati Report is locking horns with the re-release of Kal Ho Naa Ho and Gladiator II at the box office. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, and Kal Ho Naa Ho have mostly attracted the audience, Vikrant Massey-starrer has pulled the crowd in decent numbers through its storyline despite the clash.

What's Working For The Sabarmati Report?

Moreover, The Sabarmati Report has been declared tax-free in various states in India which worked in its favor at the ticket windows. For the uninitiated, Vikrant and Raashii's political thriller is running in theaters without entertainment tax in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and others.

Co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, the movie opened to mixed to average word-of-mouth, as such projects work mainly due to their content. Also, the audience seems to believe in Vikrant's potential after Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial, 12th Fail in 2023.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER OF THE SABARMATI REPORT:

The Sabarmati Report In Theatres

The Sabarmati Report plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet? Do let us know.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

