The Sabarmati Report Day 2 Box Office: Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra starrer grows by 60 percent after low opening; Nets Rs 2 crore

The Sabarmati Report directed by Dheeraj Sarna and starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra among others, managed to see a good growth of around 60 percent on its second day, as it collected Rs 2 crore. The growth is quite encouraging given that the first day was a partial holiday. The two day cume of the movie stands at Rs 3.25 crore net and by the end of the weekend, it will have collected around Rs 5.50 crore.

The first two day collections of The Sabarmati Report, when seen as a whole, are not surprising either in a good way or a bad way. The focus was always going to be on how it holds on Monday and then in the second and third week, rather than how it opens. The open run till Pushpa: The Rule should help it retain screens even in its second and third week. It can have a decent cameo run, similar to a similar looking Swatantrya Veer Savarkar earlier in the year.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Remains Most Preferred Hindi Movie In India

The Sabarmati Report is not the most preferred Hindi movie of the week, despite being the only new Hindi release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 retains the top spot, followed by Singham Again. Kanguva's dubbed Hindi version opened quite well for a south Indian movie without a recognised IP. But, the poor reports have started showing effect in the bookings.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of The Sabarmati Report Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.25 crore 2 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 3.25 crore net in 2 days

About The Sabarmati Report

Samar Kumar (Vikrant Massey) is a small-time Hindi movie reporter. Shloka (Barkha Singh) is his girlfriend. Samar gets the opportunity of a lifetime to work for a big television company, EBT News, as a cameraman and to be in close proximity of a very famous news presenter, Manika Rajpurohit (Ridhi Dogra). Manika and Samar go to Godhra, Gujarat, to cover the 2002 Sabarmati Express Train Burning Mishap.

Samar is surprised by how Manika changes the entire narrative around the Godhra Incident. Samar's independent Hindi report, which he made at the scene, highlighting the horrors of those wounded in the Godhra Incident, is quashed by the news company because it doesn't serve them well. Samar secretly asks the video archivist to preserve his report and give it to a reporter at EBT News who really wants to bring out the truth.

Samar is fired from his job and he is not hired by any media company because of his poor reputation. He has to take up odd dubbing jobs to sustain. His respect for journalism is at an all-time low.

Five years after the Godhra incident, a budding journalist at EBT News, Amrita Gill (Raashi Khanna), gets the opportunity to revisit the report on Sabarmati. She is presented with Samar's report too, which she is really shocked to see. She reaches out to Samar. Samar finds himself in a very strange position because of his hate for journalism but his urge to still bring out the truth. He also doesn't know whether Amrita is really on his side or is still fangirling Manika, her inspiration to take up journalism.

Does the truth of the Godhra Incident come out, or is EBT News too powerful to let the news out?

Watch The Sabarmati Report to find out.

