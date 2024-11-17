The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collections Opening Weekend: Vikrant Massey's political thriller sees DECENT growth, collects Rs 5.50 crore in 3 days

The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra has seen reasonable growth over the weekend, after a low start. It needs to pick up on the weekdays and show better legs for the long run.

The Sabarmati Report collects Rs 5.50 crore in the first weekend with a FAIR hold

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report took a dull start at the box office by minting a mere Rs 1.25 crore net on Day 1. Thankfully, it registered a good growth of around 60% on Day 2 and collected over Rs 2 crore. The movie remained decent on the third big day (Sunday) and ended up collecting in the vicinity of Rs 2.25 crore to Rs 2.50 crore.

The total cume of The Sabarmati Report has reached Rs 5.50 crore net at the Indian box office by the end of its first weekend.

Overall, the movie is showing a decent hold at the box office. However, it wasn't the most preferred choice over the weekend even after being the only new Hindi release this weekend. For instance, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 attracted most of the crowd in the last three days at the Hindi box office.

The Sabarmati Report needs to pick up on the weekdays

The Sabarmati Report opened to mixed to average word-of-mouth which is a major drawback for these kinds of movies. They merely work on the content and audience sentiment. As of now, it looks like the Vikrant Massey movie might follow the trajectory of Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar at the box office.

The real test will begin from tomorrow onwards as the movie has to pass the Monday test and then maintain a strong hold on the weekdays. If it manages to put up a healthy total by the end of its first week, it might end up with a positive result.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of The Sabarmati Report Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.25 crore 2 Rs 2 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore Total Rs 5.50 crore net in 3 days

Watch The Sabarmati Report Trailer

About The Sabarmati Report

Samar Kumar (Vikrant Massey) is a small-time Hindi movie reporter. Shloka (Barkha Singh) is his girlfriend. Samar gets the opportunity of a lifetime to work for a big television company, EBT News, as a cameraman and to be in close proximity of a very famous news presenter, Manika Rajpurohit (Ridhi Dogra). Manika and Samar go to Godhra, Gujarat, to cover the 2002 Sabarmati Express Train Burning Mishap.

Samar is surprised by how Manika changes the entire narrative around the Godhra Incident. Samar's independent Hindi report, which he made at the scene, highlighting the horrors of those wounded in the Godhra Incident, is quashed by the news company because it doesn't serve them well. Samar secretly asks the video archivist to preserve his report and give it to a reporter at EBT News who really wants to bring out the truth.

Samar is fired from his job and he is not hired by any media company because of his poor reputation. He has to take up odd dubbing jobs to sustain. His respect for journalism is at an all-time low.

Five years after the Godhra incident, a budding journalist at EBT News, Amrita Gill (Raashi Khanna), gets the opportunity to revisit the report on Sabarmati. She is presented with Samar's report too, which she is really shocked to see. She reaches out to Samar. Samar finds himself in a very strange position because of his hate for journalism but his urge to still bring out the truth. He also doesn't know whether Amrita is really on his side or is still fangirling Manika, her inspiration to take up journalism.

Does the truth of the Godhra Incident come out, or is EBT News too powerful to let the news out?

Watch The Sabarmati Report to find out.

The Sabarmati Report In Theatres

The Sabarmati Report plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet? Do let us know.

