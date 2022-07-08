Thor Love and Thunder box office; Opens to fifth highest opening day for Hollywood in India with 23 crores

The general growth for MCU opening days in India in the last two years is amazing, where you have Thor 4 opening almost double Spider-man: Far From Home on the same date. With Love and Thunder, now there are five Hollywood movies to open over Rs. 20 crores in India, all five belonging to Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Published on Jul 08, 2022
Thor Love and Thunder (image courtesy of Disney)
Marvel Studios’ latest Thor: Love and Thunder took the fifth-best start ever for a Hollywood film ever in India on Thursday. The opening day gross for the space-viking fourthquel in India is Rs. 23 crores approx ($2.95 million), growing 125% from the previous Thor outing in 2017. 
 
The top ten opening days for Hollywood in India are as follows:
 
  1. Avengers: Endgame - Rs. 64.50 crores
  2. Avengers: Infinity War - Rs. 40.50 crores
  3. Spider-man: No Way Home - Rs. 39.40 crores
  4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Rs. 34.50 crores
  5. Thor: Love and Thunder - Rs. 23 crores approx
  6. Furious 7 - Rs. 16.75 crores
  7. Captain Marvel - Rs. 15.60 crores
  8. Avengers: Age of Ultron - Rs. 14.75 cores
  9. The Jungle Book - Rs. 14 crores
  10. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw - Rs. 13.40 crores
 
The opening for the movie is below Doctor Strange 2 earlier this year, but A) this had a Thursday release versus Friday for Strange and B) Strange was a much bigger story event working off multiversal themes while this movie is more of a standalone adventure. However, Doctor Strange 2 had fairly short legs owing to the lukewarm reception, even though the reception isn’t a lot better here but there is a good chance of Thor catching the full run numbers of Sorcerer supreme.
 
