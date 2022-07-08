Thor Love and Thunder box office; Opens to fifth highest opening day for Hollywood in India with 23 crores

Marvel Studios’ latest Thor: Love and Thunder took the fifth-best start ever for a Hollywood film ever in India on Thursday. The opening day gross for the space-viking fourthquel in India is Rs. 23 crores approx ($2.95 million), growing 125% from the previous Thor outing in 2017.

The general growth for MCU opening days in India in the last two years is amazing, where you have Thor 4 opening almost double Spider-man: Far From Home on the same date. With Love and Thunder, now there are five Hollywood movies to open over Rs. 20 crores in India, all five belonging to Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The top ten opening days for Hollywood in India are as follows:

Avengers: Endgame - Rs. 64.50 crores Avengers: Infinity War - Rs. 40.50 crores Spider-man: No Way Home - Rs. 39.40 crores Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Rs. 34.50 crores Thor: Love and Thunder - Rs. 23 crores approx Furious 7 - Rs. 16.75 crores Captain Marvel - Rs. 15.60 crores Avengers: Age of Ultron - Rs. 14.75 cores The Jungle Book - Rs. 14 crores Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw - Rs. 13.40 crores