Top Hollywood Grossers in India; Spider-man: No Way Home leaps to No. 3

Spider-man: No Way Home is in its last legs of the box office run in India and has now emerged third biggest Hollywood movie in the country, swinging past The Jungle Book. It has grossed Rs. 260 crores approx so far, placing it under just two Avengers movies. The third Marvel Cinematic Universe web-slinger movie has earned more money than the previous two movies combined. In fact, the film's collections are similar to what all the Hollywood movies released in 2021 did together. Overall it is second biggest grosser in India during the year 2021.

The film is breaking box office records across the world ever since its release, with a global box office gross of $1.78 billion at the end of last weekend, making its sixth biggest movie of all time. What makes it even more impressive is that these numbers have come without China release and many markets are still fractured by the ongoing pandemic. A China release could have had it going over $2.2 billion. India is currently tenth biggest market for the film globally in terms of gross, while only behind US, Mexico and Brazil when admissions are considered.

The top fifteen highest grossing Hollywood movies at the Indian box office are as follows:

Avengers: Endgame - Rs. 442.30 crores Avengers: Infinity War - Rs. 296.50 crores Spider-man: No Way Home - Rs. 260 crores (54 days) The Jungle Book - Rs. 259.30 crores The Lion King - Rs. 184.70 crores Furious 7 - Rs. 137.40 crores Jurassic World - Rs. 128.80 crores Avatar - Rs. 125 crores The Fate of the Furious - Rs. 121 crores Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Rs. 107.60 crores Avengers: Age of Ultron - Rs. 105 crores Captain Marvel - Rs. 103.60 crores Spider-man: Far From Home - Rs. 103.40 crores Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Rs. 102.80 crores 2012 - Rs. 90 crores

Marvel is a huge brand in India, with three of the top three movies from the comic book movie studio. The next on the list are two Disney live-action reimaginations and two Jurassic World & Fast and Furious movies each. The oldest movie in the list is 2009 release, 2012 with Rs. 90 crores. There are four movies with more than Rs. 200 crores gross while another ten being over Rs. 100 crores. The list is very lopsided on the top, as you have a near Rs. 450 crores movie at the top and near Rs. 300 crores as runner-up, but the tenth position is barely over Rs. 100 crores. Huge growth has come in the top position over the last seven years, going from Rs. 125 crores to over Rs. 400 crores, but the general business has sort of remained relatively stagnant.