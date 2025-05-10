Thudarum Overseas Box Office: Mohanlal starrer crosses USD 10 million, emerges as one of the biggest Malayalam films globally

Few films manage to captivate both local and global audiences in equal measure, and thriller flick Thudarum has done just that. The Superstar Mohanlal-led emotional thriller is now rewriting box office history worldwide. Thudarum has grossed over USD 9.75 million (Rs 83.50 crore) overseas already and is all set to cross the USD 10 million mark today (May 10). Thus it will become the second Malayalam film to do so after Mohanlal's previous film, L2: Empuraan.

Advertisement

Appreciated for its riveting narrative, Thudarum's worldwide gross after 15 days stands at an enormous Rs 183 crore, with a Rs 200 crore collection on sight. In Kerala alone, Thudarum has already surpassed Tovino Thomas' 2018 (Rs 89 crore) final collections to emerge as the highest-grossing film ever in the state. It currently stands at Rs 89.6 crore and is eyeing the historic Rs 100 crore milestone from Kerala alone. That is an unprecedented feat for a Malayalam film.

Coming off the gigantic success of L2 Empuraan, which grossed Rs 268 crore worldwide, Mohanlal is clearly in a league of his own. Two back-to-back blockbusters have not just reaffirmed his box office power, but together he has raked up more than Rs 500 crores globally. Though the much-hyped and well-promoted L2 Empuraan has almost ended its run with Rs 81 crore gross in Kerala, Thudarum is likely to touch Rs 100 crore gross. To bring to your attention, all that comes from zero promotions

Advertisement

The Tharun Moorthy directorial Thudarum narrates the story of Shanmugham, aka Benz, a taxi driver haunted by his past. Mohanlal brings intensity and layered emotion to the role, delivering one of his most powerful performances in recent years. Meanwhile, senior actress Shobhana returns to the big screen with elegance. Alongside Mohanlal, she has brought back the vintage vibes big time. The film combines raw storytelling with top-tier technical craftsmanship.

ALSO READ: Thudarum Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal set to break 2018's record by end of the day; to clock Rs 89.6 crore, Kerala's highest gross