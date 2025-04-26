Thudarum Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 2: Mohanlal's film expected to earn Rs 4.25 crore

Sometimes, a film does not need a marketing blitz to be the best, but content alone does wonders. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Thudarum is proving just that again. Released quietly on 25 April, the Malayalam superstar’s latest film opened strong, collecting over Rs 5 crore on Day 1. Now, early estimates for Saturday hint at another solid day, with Rs 4.25 crore expected in Kerala alone.

Thudarum is an excellent example of effective minimal promotion. Curiosity levels just soared after the release of a well-cut trailer, and the movie allowed its narrative to speak for itself. Just word-of-mouth, no interviews, no elaborate happenings, and theaters started to fill up as a result. To keep up with the increasing demand, more than 200 additional shows were added across Kerala and in parts of Tamil Nadu as well on Saturday.

With Thudarum bringing in Rs 4.55 crore by the evening and counting, the Kerala box office is also booming. Due to the emotional connection and the actor's captivating on-screen persona, Mohanlal's devoted fan base of families has shown up in force. The Drishyam parallels are not coincidental. The slow-burning intensity and emotional depth that made Mohanlal's Drishyam famous are also present in Thudarum. However, it adds a different taste here, and both film critics and viewers praised Mohanlal's impressive performance as well as the narrative.

Interestingly, even though L2 Empuraan became an industry hit earlier this year, many believe Thudarum is Mohanlal’s true comeback. Unlike Empuraan, where he shared the spotlight with many characters, here he commands the screen almost entirely, giving fans the full-throttle Mohanlal experience they had been craving. As the weekend picks up pace and the May Day holiday approaches, Thudarum seems poised to continue its strong run.

Talk around the box office is that it might soon challenge the kind of records once set by films like Odiyan. For a film that arrived almost silently, Thudarum is now making the loudest noise at the box office!

