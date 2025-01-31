Box Office: After Game Changer's debacle, S Shankar seeks redemption in Indian 3

Indian filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham, famously known as S Shankar, has primarily worked in Tamil cinema. The director is best known for helming Kollywood movies like Indian, Sivaji: The Boss, and Enthiran (Robot) along with Hindi film, Nayak: The Real Hero. His latest release, Game Changer, is also on the list. S Shankar is now eyeing for his next big venture, Indian 3.

Game Changer Loses The Race; S Shankar To Reunite With Kamal Haasan For Indian 3

After Game Changer closed its curtains with huge losses, S Shankar will now start working on Indian 3, the third installment of the Indian franchise. The director will reunite with veteran actor Kamal Haasan for their third collaboration. They have earlier worked together in Indian 2 (2024) and Indian (1996).

S Shankar will begin working on Indian 3, which has been facing significant delays. Earlier, in an interview with Tamil magazine, Cinema Vikatan, the director spilled the beans about the major update on the upcoming vigilante action thriller. S Shankar had shared that the work on Indian 3 will begin after the release of Game Changer.

S Shankar Bearing The Losses Of Two Disasters; Craves For Indian 3's Success

Now that Game Changer has emerged as a huge box-office bomb with Rs 178 crore gross in global run, S Shankar has a pressure to make Indian 3 a successful venture. This is to note that his 2024 film, Indian 2 was also a major disaster.

Advertisement

In an interview with Behindwoods, the Game Changer director reportedly revealed that he is left with extensive VFX work and some patchwork shooting for Indian 3.

With two setbacks in the recent past, the director should not hurry with the pending production work of Indian 3 to avoid the debacle hattrick. Co-produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the upcoming film is expected to arrive next year.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.