Tiger 3 Advance Booking LIVE Updates: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif return with the promise of a blockbuster

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has recorded good pre-sales in the three national chains - PVRInox & Cinepolis - taking into account the Laxmi Pooja Factor. With 10 and a half hours to go, the Maneesh Sharma directorial has sold 2.17 lakh tickets in the national chains and is headed towards a final closing in the vicinity to 3 lakh tickets.

Here's a look at top advance booking in the post pandemic world

Jawan: 5.57 Lakh

Pathaan: 5.56 Lakh

KGF (Hindi): 5.15 Lakh

Brahmastra: 3.02 Lakh

Adipurush: 2.85 Lakh*

Gadar 2: 2.74 Lakh

Tiger 3: 2.17 Lakh (10 hours to go)

83 The Film: 1.17 Lakh

Drishyam 2: 1.16 Lakh

RRR: 1.05 Lakh

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:1.03 Lakh