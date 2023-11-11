Tiger 3 Advance Booking LIVE Updates: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif return with the promise of a blockbuster
Salman Khan led Tiger 3 will be focusing to create records on Monday and this can happen with positive word of mouth coming in play post the release. As on Saturday @ 1.30 pm, Tiger 3 has 90,500 tickets for the second day in PVRInox & Cinepolis and by Sunday night, it is expected to clock one of the biggest single day advances of all time in the national multiplex chains.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has recorded good pre-sales in the three national chains - PVRInox & Cinepolis - taking into account the Laxmi Pooja Factor. With 10 and a half hours to go, the Maneesh Sharma directorial has sold 2.17 lakh tickets in the national chains and is headed towards a final closing in the vicinity to 3 lakh tickets.
Here's a look at top advance booking in the post pandemic world
Jawan: 5.57 Lakh
Pathaan: 5.56 Lakh
KGF (Hindi): 5.15 Lakh
Brahmastra: 3.02 Lakh
Adipurush: 2.85 Lakh*
Gadar 2: 2.74 Lakh
Tiger 3: 2.17 Lakh (10 hours to go)
83 The Film: 1.17 Lakh
Drishyam 2: 1.16 Lakh
RRR: 1.05 Lakh
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:1.03 Lakh