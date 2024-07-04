Top 10 Highest First Week Grossers at Indian Box Office: Kalki 2898 AD fourth, Baahubali 2 still atop

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan collected a terrific Rs 441 crores gross at the Indian box office in its first 7 days. After a smashing first weekend, the movie continued to hold its ground over the weekdays with drops not too significant. In the three weekdays, Kalki 2898 AD collected over Rs 100 crores and that's quite telling of the acceptance that the movie is enjoying among the moviegoers.

Kalki 2898 AD Fourth Highest 7-Day Grosser in India

Kalki 2898 AD is the 4th highest-grossing Indian film in the first seven days of release in India, following Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and RRR. The movie is currently ahead of Jawan by a slim Rs 2 crores but Jawan, at the same juncture, was ahead of the Prabhas led sci-fi actioner at the international box office, where it's lead will only keep increasing with every passing day.

Baahubali 2 After Almost A Decade, Rules The Roost

Baahubali 2 remains the top film even after nearly a decade by a country mile though if all goes well, Pushpa 2 will likely change that later this year. Over the next couple of years, there are many high potential films and big combination films that may not just break into the list but also be in contention for the top spot.

The films are released in India on Fridays, so the typical opening week frame is from Friday to Thursday. However, some films opt for a mid-week release on Wednesdays and Thursdays, either to capitalise on holidays or for better overseas distribution strategies. Kalki 2898 AD was released on Thursday, thereby extending its opening weekend to four days and opening week to eight days. For a fair comparison with every other film that Kalki 2898 AD competes with, a seven day opening frame has been taken.

The highest seven-day openings at the Indian box office are as follows:

Rank Title Gross 1 Baahubali 2 Rs. 660 cr. 2 KGF 2 Rs. 578 cr. 3 RRR Rs. 512 cr. 4 Kalki 2898 AD Rs. 441 cr. 5 Jawan Rs. 439 cr. 6 Pathaan Rs. 397 cr. 7 Animal Rs. 387 cr. 8 2.0 Rs. 345 cr. 9 Gadar 2 Rs. 341 cr. 10 Avengers: Endgame Rs. 316 cr.

Where to watch Kalki 2898 AD?

You can watch Kalki 2898 AD in a cinema near you. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what do you feel about it?

