Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan had an exceptional extended first weekend at the India box office as it collected Rs 338.50 crores in India. The movie goes into the weekdays with strong momentum and the trends are looking good too, assuring the makers of a long run.

Kalki 2898 AD fifth highest 4 days grosser in India

Kalki 2898 AD is the 5th highest-grossing Indian film in the first four days of release in India, following Baahubali 2, KGF 2, RRR and Jawan. The films are released in India on Fridays, so the typical opening weekend frame is three days spanning from Friday to Sunday. However, some films opt for a mid-week release on Wednesdays and Thursdays, either to capitalise on holidays or for better overseas distribution strategies. For instance, Kalki 2898 AD was released on Thursday, thereby extending its opening weekend to four days.

In that scenario, we are left with some films opening on Fridays while others are on Thursdays or Wednesdays. To make the comparison fair, the below list is for the first four-day grosses, which for some films would be weekend plus Monday while for others be their four days weekend. Pathaan being a Wednesday release is Wednesday to Thursday, missing Sunday in the opening frame.

The highest four days openings at the Indian box office are as follows:

Rank Title Gross 1 Baahubali 2 Rs. 461.00 cr. 2 KGF 2 Rs. 434.00 cr. 3 RRR Rs. 391.00 cr. 4 Jawan Rs. 345.00 cr. 5 Kalki 2898 AD Rs. 338.50 cr. 6 Animal Rs. 277.00 cr. 7 Salaar Rs. 275.00 cr. 8 Pathaan Rs. 265.00 cr. 9 2.0 Rs. 262.00 cr. 10 Saaho Rs. 241.00 cr.

Where to watch Kalki 2898 AD?

You can watch Kalki 2898 AD in a cinema near you.

