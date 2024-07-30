Top 10 Highest Grossing Indian Films Of 1st Half Of 2024 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Kalki 2898 AD leads by a huge margin; Fighter, Hanuman follow

2024 has been a roller coaster for the Indian film industry. While mid-budget movies like Munjya, Crew, Manjummel Boys, and others performed exceptionally well, biggies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Indian 2, and Maidaan turned out to be big disappointments.

So, let us have a look at the worldwide box office collection of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies in the first half of 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD tops among the 10 highest-grossing Indian films, followed by Fighter and Hanuman

The Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD came as a relief for the film Industry, as the first half of 2024 saw a lack of big tentpole releases, while some big releases proved to be disasters at the box office. The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan starrer sci-fi dystopian saga is still running in cinemas and holding its ground tight to hit Rs 985 crore globally by the end of its theatrical run.

Aided by never-before-seen-before visuals, high-octane action sequences, and a mythological touch, Kalki 2898 AD tasted a big success for Vyjanthimala Movies. The pan-India movie is the highest-grossing Indian film in the first half of 2024.

Besides Kalki 2898 AD, it's Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter and Tejja Sajja starrer Hanuman that took the second and third spot, respectively. The aerial action drama directed by Siddharth Anand raked over Rs 340 crore globally. However, considering its mammoth budget, A-list stars leading the cast, and an A-list director helming the movie, Fighter turned out to be a letdown and settled with an average verdict at the box office.

While the Telugu Superhero movie Hanuman, helmed by Prasanth Varma surprised with Rs 301 crore at the worldwide box office and emerged as one of the most profitable movies of 2024.

Malayalam Cinema shines with Manjummel Boys, Aavesham, and Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life's Golden Run

Best known for content-driven movies, Malayalam cinema recorded the best run at the box office in the first half of 2024. Malayali movies like Premalu, Manjummel Boys, Bramayugam, Aadujeevitham: Ths Goat Life, and Aavesham performed extraordinarily at the box office.

The magic of good content, emotion, comedy, and drama drives the audience crazy, and these movies find a special place among the audience. Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, and Aavesham not only earned hefty revenues but also placed among the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2024.

For the record, Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram, grossed Rs 242 crore globally and emerged as the biggest hit of Malayalam cinema, surpassing the worldwide gross collection of Tovino Thomas' 2018. While Fahadh Faasil starrer action-comedy Aavesham and Prithviraj Sukumaaran's survival-thriller Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life raked over Rs 155 crore each at the worldwide box office.

Mid-budget movies emerge as the winners show a positive sign at the box office

Movies like Shaitaan, Crew, Munjya, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya turn out to be successful ventures despite being mid-budget, genre-centric movies at the box office.

While Ajay Devgn's supernatural drama Shaitaan marked its entry in the Rs 200 crore club, Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, closed its worldwide box office at Rs 150 crore. The robotic romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, collected Rs 136 crore worldwide. Munjya surprises with its content at the box office as it smashed Rs 127 crore globally in its 50 days of theatrical run.

Tentpole Movies, including Eid 2024 releases, disappointed at the box office

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ajay Devgn’s sports-drama Maidaan, and Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s political drama movie Indian 2 opened on a disastrous note that must be giving nightmares to the makers now. All three of them were mounted on a huge production scale; however, they failed to lure the audience.

Moreover, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Indian 2 were opened to negative word of mouth that almost sealed their fate. On the other hand, Maidaan receives appreciation from a section of the audience. Still, it suffers because of constant delay and lack of interest in the audience towards a sports-biopic.

Telugu movie Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu, worked decently on the actor's star power. Although it made Rs 172 crore at the worldwide box office and found a place among the highest grossers of 2024, it failed to attain a clean hit verdict. The mass action drama was opened to mix word of mouth, which impacted its box office performance to a major extent.

Watch Guntur Kaaram Trailer:

Here's the list of the Top 10 highest-grossing Indian films globally in the first half of 2024:-

Kalki 2898 AD Rs 985 cr (exp) Fighter Rs 340 cr Hanuman Rs 301 cr Manjummel Boys Rs 242 cr Shaitaan Rs 210 cr Guntur Kaaram Rs 172 cr Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life Rs 158 cr Aavesham Rs 156 cr Crew Rs 150 cr Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Rs 136 cr

While the first half of 2024 ended on a decent note, trade experts are expecting a banger second half. With the pending releases of Stree 2, Thangalaan, The GOAT, VidaaMuyarchi, Vettaiyan, Kanguva, Baby John, Singham Again, Devara, Pushpa 2, and others, the audience will get to see a variety of content in the latter half of the year. However, it will be interesting to see how these big tentpole movies perform at the box office.

