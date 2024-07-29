Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collections Hindi Weekend 5: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer shows long legs; Collects 4.60 crore

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan held excellently in its 5th weekend as it collected Rs 4.60 crore. The 5th week is heading towards Rs 7 crore and that is simply exceptional. There are 2 small Hindi films releasing next week and that should not affect the sci-fi much. Kalki 2898 AD can now target a full run of around Rs 280 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD is heading for a global final total of Rs 985-990 crore and release in non-traditional international markets (if planned) should positively ensure that the Prabhas fronted sci-fi enters the Rs 1000 crore club. The India collections have made over 70 percent of the box office revenue. This is the case with most big pan-Indian films from the south. The Bollywood grossers have had higher contribution from the overseas.

Kalki 2898 AD has secured profit for its producers. It initially felt like it would struggle to, but due to the strong theatrical run, it is profitable. Kalki 2 is now a keenly awaited film for prospective audiences.

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Kalki 2898 AD In India Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 156.25 crore Week 2 Rs 67 crore Week 3 Rs 31 crore Week 4 Rs 13.75 crore 5th Friday Rs 70 lakh 5th Saturday Rs 1.70 crore 5th Sunday Rs 2.20 crore Total Rs 272.60 crore after 5th weekend

About Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD starts at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right.

6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become dreadful for most people who live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him and get a humble abode in his resourceful land called Complex, others rebel against him and his atrocities.

As all rays of hope seem to diminish for the people, a new light seemingly takes place in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source out of the child, an epic tale brews which sets up the rest of the film.

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres

